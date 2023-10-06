Bravolebrities Turning Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s Canceled Wedding Into Mexican Getaway

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were set to tie the knot in November in Mexico. Everything was ready to roll, except for the groom. He called off their engagement while Bravo cameras recorded the moment. That was completely disrespectful. And cold. She had no idea that Carl was ready to end their relationship.

Carl reached out to the former wedding guests to update them about the situation. While he made it sound like the note was from both of them, he neglected to run it by Lindsay. She finally spoke out. “My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why,” she stated in an Instagram statement. “This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first.”

Party on, wedding guests

Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo were guests on Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay. While Paige and Hannah were not invited to the wedding, Scheana was. And she is going to Mexico anyway.

“Speaking of weddings, there was obviously one in November in Cancun that I know you weren’t going to. I was. I am still going,” Scheana said. “We didn’t take a honeymoon,” she added. Scheana wed Brock Davies in Mexico last year as cameras rolled for Vanderpump Rules. And everyone was up in arms because Tom Schwartz made out with Rachel Leviss. Those were simpler times.

“When I got the email saying, ‘If you still want to go, then go.’ I texted Kyle [Cooke] and Amanda [Batula] and they said they are still going. This will be our unofficial honeymoon then,” Scheana said.

“I think a lot of people are actually doing that. There was even [this idea] floating around like, ‘Should we all go and book rooms?’” Paige commented. “It is right after BravoCon so I am probably going to sleep. I think a lot of people are doing what you are doing. Are they going to pick up cameras and film everyone down there?” she quipped.

Well, Lindsay decided to go on her bachelorette trip to the Bahamas. Sam Feher, Danielle Olivera, and Gabby Prescod all made the trip. I’m glad that Lindsay was able to salvage something from this messy situation.

