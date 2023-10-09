Captain Lee Thinks Captain Sandy Is ‘Responsible’ for Ruan Irving Scandal on Below Deck Med

Captain Lee Rosbach has weighed in on that messy document drama from Below Deck Mediterranean, and he has an interesting idea about who is actually responsible for the mishap.

Season 8 started off with a boatload of nonsense when Captain Sandy Yawn learned that the bosun, Ruan Irving, didn’t have the appropriate documents. He submitted photocopies with someone else’s face on them, which is obviously a big no-no. She promptly gave Ruan the boot from the boat, and he was gone for good.

Although Captain Sandy quickly resolved the problem with Ruan, Captain Lee took to his podcast to criticize her for the incident. During a recent episode of Podcast One’s Salty With Captain Lee, he said that Captain Sandy was responsible.

Captain Lee points a finger

When talking about the Below Deck Med drama, Captain Lee didn’t know who to blame at first. His co-host faulted the casting team, which certainly makes sense. However, Captain Lee had a different opinion.

“The first thing is production should have already vetted all of his documents to make sure that he’s capable and can fulfill his position,” Captain Lee explained. “It’s not casting, it’s production that needs to vet everyone. They obviously dropped the ball there.”

Obviously, Captain Sandy doesn’t work in casting or production for Below Deck, but Captain Lee still found a way to blame her. He comes from a strict school of thought that the captain is responsible for every single thing that happens on the boat. So, he explained that Captain Sandy is ultimately to blame for the drama.

“As I’ve said in the past, the only person who’s responsible for everything that happens on that vessel is the captain.” Captain Lee explained. “Good, bad, right, wrong, it doesn’t make any goddamn difference. The captain is responsible.”

So, we’ll see what else Captain Sandy ends up being responsible for through Season 8. If she’s literally responsible for every single thing that happens as Captain Lee suggested, then she’s got a long charter season ahead of her.

