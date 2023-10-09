Mauricio Umansky Unsure if He Will Watch New RHOBH

Mauricio Umansky is concentrating on surviving on Dancing with the Stars. His salsa last week with partner Emma Slater faltered when Mauricio was lost in the dance. Literally. His fans saved him. Or his estranged wife Kyle Richards’ fans on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rescued him.

The trailer for Season 13 of RHOBH dropped recently. The focal point was Kyle and Mauricio’s crumbling union. Sutton Stracke addressed the infidelity rumors. “Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” she stated. Morgan Wade was also seen in the sneak peek. Kyle and Morgan have denied having a romantic relationship. So, Dorit Kemsley didn’t understand why Kyle would tattoo her initials on her friend.

As for Mauricio? He hasn’t watched the trailer yet. And he may not watch this season of RHOBH. E! News has the details.

Will Mauricio avoid watching this season?

“I don’t know about the new season. I may, I’m not saying I’m not. Everything will happen or not happen, it is what it is,” he said. Well, thank you for clarifying that, Mauricio.

But it is a firm no as far as watching the trailer. “I don’t want to watch it because the reality is Kyle and I know where we stand today. We know where we are and it’s been super dramatized and I know that,” the Buying Beverly Hills star remarked. “It has to be in order to be entertaining and capture people’s attention for television.”

He added, “I don’t want to watch it because it’s just going to put me in a place I don’t want to be and I don’t want to see an over-dramatization of my own life.”

Mauricio recently stated that the couple hasn’t given up on their marriage. “We’re separated [but] we’re not throwing in the towel yet,” he said.

Filming has been hard

Filming Season 13 was rough for Kyle and her husband. “The reality is while we were filming it, it was kind of the beginning of us going through a difficult time. It wasn’t really out there and we weren’t ready to tell the children and we weren’t ready to tell ourselves and we weren’t ready to have all of this, right?” Mauricio explained. “Somebody spilled the beans to People, we don’t know who.”

It is awful that the news leaked out before the couple was ready or had spoken to their daughters. It will be interesting to see how their struggles play out in the upcoming season of RHOBH.

You can catch Mauricio on Dancing with the Stars, which continues on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT MAURICIO AND KYLE WILL RECONCILE? DO YOU THINK THAT HE WILL WATCH SEASON 13 OF RHOBH?