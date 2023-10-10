Tom Sandoval Spotted With New Mystery Woman, Dancing in Nashville Bar

Tom Sandoval is certainly not denying himself the hedonistic pleasures of the world. He didn’t limit himself during his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, so why start now? The Vanderpump Rules star has been romantically linked to a string of women since news of his affair with Rachel Leviss broke, and he was dumped by his long-term girlfriend.

The entertainment now comes from seeing what happens next. Because Sandoval will never stop being Sandoval, despite being at the ripe age of 40. He’s still having some drinks out on the town and seeing where the night ends.

Here’s what recently went down in a bar in Nashville, Tennessee. An eagle-eyed bystander spotted Sandoval making moves on a stunning brunette and started filming their awkward attempt at … some sort of dance.

Sandoval attempts to lead

The video was submitted to TMZ, and showed Tom and a mystery female dancing together at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Nashville. Both are dressed in black. The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner sported a baseball cap and t-shirt while his dance partner was dressed in knee-high boots and a sleeveless dress.

Sandoval’s dance moves were visibly cringe as he attempted to lead his partner into a twirl of sorts. She took charge at one point, saying “no, no” to the Vanderpump Rules villain and leading him through a series of steps. It seems Sandoval was meant to keep his arms outstretched.

After about half an hour on the dance floor, it was said that the duo left the bar together. Presumably, they found their groove and the end result was a lot better than what is seen in this video.

Naturally, no one would expect the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman to be beholden to one woman. However, he has not been out mingling since early September when he was papped with singer-songwriter Tii.

