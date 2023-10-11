Sutton Stracke and Denise Richards Working Together After RHOBH Season 13

Denise Richards’ time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was short and sweet. And by sweet, I mean terrible. The movie star faced turmoil from the entire cast, including former friend (and now former housewife herself), Lisa Rinna.

But thanks to the Season 13 RHOBH trailer, we know that Denise is back (in some capacity) to bring the drama. The rest of the ladies might not be here for it, but it looks like at least one cast member clicked with Denise. Sutton Stracke recently posted a picture of the two on Instagram, teasing a collab of some sort.

A sustainable friendship?

Sutton wrote in her (edited) caption, “Good things coming soon with this Bond Girl and @suttonbrands #sustainabilityin fashion #nbs1971.”

If you’re like me, you might not be on the up and up when it comes to the latest housewife launch of whatever business. So a quick search on Sutton’s company revealed that her venture is a sustainable clothing line. The line features inclusive, custom fits. She by Sheree is quaking!

Fans feedback

Regardless of Sutton’s vision, Denise’s contribution to the brand is unknown. And the comments were divided on the two joining forces. One user wrote, “I can’t stand Denise double standard, but I love you Sutton.”

Another added, “Yessss I am so excited to see her pop back in on the new upcoming season 13.” Well, me too. I know that Denise was polarizing, but that’s what was enjoyable about her.

Minus the whole kooky conspiracy-theory peddling husband, Denise was actually interesting in her own right. You can’t tell me listening to Rinna droning on about her daughters’ modeling careers was more compelling than Denise sharing the details of her life with Charlie Tiger Blood Sheen.

Regardless, Denise is back in some capacity and fans are going to have to deal with it. Sutton certainly is.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, October 25 at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK DENISE IS BRINGING TO SUTTON’S CLOTHING LINE?