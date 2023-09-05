Erika Jayne ‘Confused’ by Denise Richards Confrontation While Filming RHOBH

Denise Richards is showing up for Season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And she is gunning for Erika Jayne, it seems, after the former Mrs. Girardi revealed that she had a dramatic clash with Denise at a cast dinner.

Denise returned to the hit reality TV series three years after leaving the show on less than amicable terms. With Lisa Rinna out of the RHOBH picture, it seems that Denise has a new target.

Denise called Erika a “bot monster”

Erika went on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, Two T’s In a Pod, August 28. While there, she dished on an event that went down at a THC-infused dinner hosted by Kyle Richards.

“I’m having a good time, and then Denise, who’s sitting across from me, starts bringing up sh*t from four or five years ago,” Erika described. “I literally was so confused, and so was the whole table. And [Cynthia Bailey] said, ‘Could you bring up a specific thing?’ And she did but [said], ‘Just go watch the show.’ ‘Honey, we’re in the show.’ ‘You know what you did, just watch the show.’”

Denise then mentioned Erika’s sloppy behavior last season towards two of Garcelle Beauvais’ sons. The drunken flirting with Oliver Saunders, and her rude demeanor towards Garcelle’s teenage son, Jax.

“I’ve already apologized for that and we’ve made up. You don’t need to come back in three and a half, four years later, and try to check me,” Erika said in her defense.

The Pretty Mess star also told Teddi and Tamra that Denise called her a “f*cking bot monster.” An accusation referring to the online harassment that Jax received after appearing on the show. Erika denied that she “sent the bots [who harassed] Garcelle’s son.”

Erika and Denise were in each other’s presence shortly thereafter at a Taco Tuesday event. The mother of one confronted Denise at that time and suggested she was not the correct target.

“I was pissed. I was like, ‘You are misdirecting this anger. You need to take it out on Brandi Glanville, Lisa Rinna…’ she was checked out, and then she checked back in with me and then I had to check back in with her,” Erika revealed.

We all know that Erika can stand up for herself. Let’s see if it’s enough, or will Denise come up with more ammo?

