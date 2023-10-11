Teresa Giudice and Daughters Slammed for ‘Problematic’ SHEIN Collab

Reality TV stars and fast fashion retailer, SHEIN, have been forging lucrative partnerships for a while now. Khloé Kardashian, Jenna Lyons, and Christian Siriano have all had dealings with SHEIN despite the company being controversial.

But a check is a check, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice and her daughters Gia, Milania, and Audriana Giudice just dropped their Shein x Giudice Girls collab. It’s worth noting that Teresa has four “dorters,” but Gabriella Giudice usually seems to avoid the spotlight. Many people in the announcement’s comments were hyped and ready to tell Teresa exactly why they found the partnership problematic.

Many let Teresa and her daughters know they were disappointed in the collaboration

SHEIN has drawn ire from people due to its alleged negative environmental impact, poor labor practices, use of unsafe materials, and tendency to steal designs. Teresa’s a polarizing entity herself. Just her sky-high wedding hair alone divided the nation. So, it was par for the course that when she posted on Instagram about the partnership, people went in.

One commenter said, “Why Shein tho? One of if not the most problematic line of clothes there is. I guess the shoe fits.”

Another added, “SHEIN is some of the cheapest, junkiest clothing. It’s fitting.”

“Cheap, tacky clothes, made off the slave labor industry. Seems EXACTLY like the type of business youd [sic] associate with. Very on brand.” another lamented.

While disappointment about Teresa choosing to work with SHEIN made up the bulk of the negative comments, other users took issue with the “lingerie” Teresa allowed her younger daughters to wear and the alcohol featured in the ad.

“I’m not aware of the unethical behavior of SHEIN, but I’m not sure it’s the best idea to have your underaged daughters in an ad that contains lingerie and alcohol ?? especially one that’s only 13… just saying,” replied one person.

Someone else agreed. “Why do 16 yr olds n younger look like their in a lingerie ad???? Don’t come at me with, “they don’t “. They do!! ?.”

Teresa “love love loves” attention, money, and questionable merchandise so it’s probably not likely she’ll pull the plug or respond to the outcry regarding this partnership. How was this collab not called “TRE-IN?” Seems like a missed opportunity.

We’ll have to wait until probably 2024 to see if Teresa’s despised enemy/sister-in-law Melissa Gorga has anything to add to the chorus of complaints. Season 14 of RHONJ has begun filming, but a release date hasn’t been announced.

TELL US – ARE YOU DISAPPOINTED IN TERESA AND HER DAUGHTERS’ PARTNERSHIP WITH SHEIN?