Teresa Giudice and Daughters Collaborate With SHEIN

Teresa Giudice’s daughters grew up on Real Housewives of New Jersey. They are the most famous of the second generation of Real Housewives kids, with over a decade appearing on camera.

As such, their collaboration matters. Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice have influence that sway consumers. So, companies would want the girls on projects to sell their products. It’s just a matter of finding the right fit.

SHEIN introduces the GiudiceGirls collection

Teresa and her daughters decided to collaborate with the online fashion retailer, SHEIN. The clothing company announced the endorsement with a promotional video that was shared on SHEIN’s official Instagram page. Under the video, a spokesperson wrote, “The wait is almost over, the #SHEINxGiudiceGirls collection is launching TOMORROW 10/9!” That’s today!

It features Teresa, Gia, Audriana, and Milania. Gabriella does not appear to be in the video, but perhaps eagle-eyed fans will spot her in a future campaign. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars are dressed in varying shades of beige and are seen dancing together in their living room.

Teresa then rings the doorbell and enters the home. The girls scramble to clean up the confetti that they threw at each other in a previous frame. It gives the feel of teenage girls trying to clean up after having a forbidden party.

Viewers are divided on the project. Some suggest the Giudice family should reconsider working with a company that has been flagged for ethical and questionable labor practices.

However, most comments are positive and praise the girls’ fashion sense. Teresa’s hairstyle is a huge hit as well.

Ultimately, the enthusiasm and success of this pairing will be reflected in the sales. And perhaps some of their fashion line will be shown on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. The show is said to air sometime in the beginning of 2024.

