Heather Dubrow Gives Her Verdict on Jennifer Pedranti’s Man Ryan Boyajian 

Another season of Real Housewives of Orange County is in the books, and, unlike Heather Dubrow, I loved every moment of it. The season reminded me of the good old days of petty drama and wild Orange County nonsense. The cast is perfection, including the perfect sprinkle of Vicki Gunvalson, and Bravo shouldn’t change anything in the next round.

Newbie Jennifer Pedranti added a lot during her first season of RHOC. Jen had a lot of drama, mostly with her “friend” Tamra Judge and her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian. Ryan may be better known as “D*ck Pic Ryan,” unfortunately for Jennifer. Fancy Pants defended the newest orange holder in her attacks from Tammy Sue, especially those that involved her relationship with Ryan. Now that the curtain has closed, Heather is spilling the Champs and dishing her true feelings on Jennifer.

Heather Dubrow says Ryan is “no bueno”

Heather appeared on “The Viall Files” podcast to gush about RHOC Season 17. She was asked about Jennifer, who she considers a nice acquaintance at this point. “She’s kind and she’s funny and she’s sweet, and she’s a very loving person,” Heather said.

She commented that Jennifer thought Heather didn’t want to get to know her during the season, which Fancy Pants denied. ” But the truth was I was putting out my own fires, and we live very far apart,” Heather said. To be fair, anyone would probably live far from the gates of Chateau Dubrow.

When it comes to Ryan, Heather Dubrow wasn’t as complimentary. She was particularly disturbed by his tendency to never wear a shirt. It also raised a red flag when he went ring shopping on camera. “Why does one do something on camera that’s not a main character?” Heather asked. “So, I mean, I think … does he really want the fame?” As usual, Fancy Pants hit the nail on the head.

Heather sees the red flags with Ryan, but will ultimately support her friend without putting her down a la Tamra. “None of it’s bueno. I wouldn’t want my daughter to date him,” Heather said. No wonder Ryan was hesitant to attend the RHOC reunion — Heather is preaching what many of us are thinking.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT HEATHER’S ASSESSMENT OF JEN’S MAN RYAN? DO YOU THINK RYAN AND JENNIFER WILL ACTUALLY GET MARRIED?