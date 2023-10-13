Garcelle Beauvais ‘Shocked’ by Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Split Despite Them ‘Having a Hard Time’

The state of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards’ marriage was puzzling. In July, the couple announced that they were separated. Recently, Mauricio stated that they were not separated. This statement resulted in even more confusion.

So, Mauricio finally confirmed that they are indeed separated. “Kyle and I are human beings, okay? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time,” Mauricio stated. He continued, “We are currently separated. We are not talking about divorce.”

Kyle’s co-star Garcelle Beauvais admitted in July that she was suspicious about the longtime duo’s relationship. Now Garcelle is sharing more about Kyle’s marital drama.

Garcelle was surprised by Kyle and Mauricio separating

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais @GarcelleB joins Hoda and Jenna to open up about the show’s latest season, the marriage of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky and how she keeps parts of her family’s lives private while cameras follow them. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/1XEUc8TsKH — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) October 13, 2023

Garcelle was a guest on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. Basically, she shared her reaction to her friend’s split. “I knew they were having a hard time,” Garcelle said. “I was just as shocked as everybody in terms of, like, the separation.”

She added, “I knew there were some things going on but the separation was shocking to me.” Garcelle explained that the situation is difficult for Kyle because “family is everything” to her. The Season 13 RHOBH trailer left no doubt that Kyle’s marital woes would be front and center.

Additionally, speculation ran wild that Kyle was romantically involved with her good friend, country singer Morgan Wade. Kyle denied these allegations. Accordingly, Mauricio believes their relationship is platonic.

While Mauricio competes on Dancing with the Stars, Kyle has been supportive. Despite attending the Season 32 premiere, she didn’t seem thrilled to be there. But Kyle has urged her fans to vote for him.

You can catch Mauricio on Dancing with the Stars on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premieres October 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

TELL US – WILL SEASON 13 OF RHOBH REVEAL WHAT CAUSED KYLE AND MAURICIO’S MARITAL BREAKDOWN? WILL KYLE’S CO-STARS SUPPORT HER?