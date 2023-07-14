Garcelle Beauvais Had Her Suspicions Over Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Marriage

When news broke that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were having marriage troubles, the resounding response was one of confusion. Initial reports claimed the two were separating or divorcing, but Kyle and Mauricio quickly made it clear that the latter, at least, wasn’t the case.

And yet, reports persist that the split is indeed happening, or that the marriage is on the rocks. Pair the confusion with the fact that Housewives fans were already following another divorce, and the whole ordeal felt odd. Immediately, suspicion arose that the drama was all a ploy for a potential Real Housewives of Beverly Hills storyline.

But with a story as big as this one, whether it’s true or not, everyone’s going to get their two cents in, most of all the other RHOBH stars. And this time, it was Garcelle Beauvais speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Garcelle’s thoughts on Kyle while filming Season 13

In a WWHL game, Andy asked Garcelle questions that she could only answer with the name of a fellow Housewife of Beverly Hills. When asked “Who made the group laugh the most?” Garcelle said, “Kyle is funny … And she’s not working out,” she joked. “There’s no more splits.”

That’s where the game ended, but the conversation turned to Kyle. Andy asked if her marriage had been a hot topic for the Housewives this season. “Yes, for sure,” Garcelle said immediately. “Sutton [Stracke] and I were suspicious,” she admitted.

Andy then asked if Garcelle had spoken to Kyle since news of the split broke. “I sent her a text,” Garcelle responded, “asking her if she was okay, and she said, ‘I’m hanging in there.’” That account perfectly aligns with what Garcelle had said at the Survival of the Thickest premiere in New York. If Garcelle had suspicions, that would suggest the split is genuine. But time will tell.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return in November on Bravo.

