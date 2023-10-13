Real Housewives of Orange County Cast Will Remain the Same for Season 18

The Real Housewives of Orange County gals smashed it out of the park during Season 17, including the reunion. It was just the right mix of conflict and standing ground when necessary. Newbie Jennifer Pedranti finally got Tamra Judge to back off of her relationship with Ryan Boyajian. Heather Dubrow didn’t let herself get walked over. And Gina Kirschenheiter fought hard to get Shannon Beador to understand how her thoughtless statements hurt her family.

The reunion was a great sample of what we’ve seen all season. And interestingly, the RHOC cast ended on good terms.

Fans are already looking ahead to Season 18, as are producers. And it’s come to light that the entire current cast will be asked back.

Producers “were really happy” with the current group

Host Brett Staffen got all the RHOC tea for the TV Deets Podcast.

“Everyone is going to be invited back for Season 18,” Brett revealed during the October 13 episode of the podcast.

Reporting on what sources told him, Brett dished, “Producers and the network were really happy with the fan engagement this year and all of the ladies stepped up to the plate to deliver.”

He continued, “I’m told that with Shannon Beador’s DUI arrest, producers want to follow the aftermath of that and how that has impacted the group. I’m also told that Jennifer [Pedranti] is expected to return and Taylor [Armstrong] will be back as well, and I’m hearing that it is ‘most likely’ she will keep her Friend of the Housewives role.”

Certainly, no one would fire Shannon when she’s got the biggest story to tell. Gina, for that matter, needs to be heard on the DUI after all her issues with Shannon this season.

Vicki Gunvalson is expected to participate in Season 18. But she is swearing off all drama for her health so who knows how that will work.

Alexis Bellino and Gretchen Rossi’s names have been discussed but nothing has gone past that stage.

Besides this lineup, no new cast members are currently being considered.

Season 18 is expected to begin production by the end of 2023.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT THE CAST REMAINING THE SAME FOR SEASON 18? WHO WOULD BE IN YOUR DREAM CAST FOR NEXT SEASON? DO YOU AGREE/DISAGREE WITH ANY DECISIONS?