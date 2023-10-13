Here’s Why Paige DeSorbo Has Her Own Bedroom at Craig Conover’s House

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover should give themselves a lot of credit for organizing their relationship in a way that suits them. They’ve been together in a long distance relationship for two years. They are both reality TV stars, but have not let that pace of life or any outside influences dictate their relationship. She lives in New York City and stars in Summer House, while Craig works and films Southern Charm in Charleston, South Carolina.

They’ve popped up on each other’s Bravo reality TV shows. In the recent season of Summer House, Paige was reduced to tears at the thought of getting engaged and moving to Charleston. They weren’t tears of joy, and since then Craig has backed off pushing any timeline.

But they are still moving forward with renovation plans for Craig’s house in Charleston. And on the recent episode of Southern Charm, a conversation between these two lovebirds revealed a surprising detail about how they decided to organize their living space.

Paige feels “so much better” having a separate bedroom

On the October 12 episode of Southern Charm, Paige is at Craig’s house for a visit. The Giggly Squad podcast co-host directed him to “grab my water and bring my suitcase up. My bedroom.”

“When we redid the whole house, I let Paige take kind of the lead. Paige does have what she likes to call ‘her room.’ She’s got her own closet in there, her own bathroom,” Craig explained.

Once again, Craig is happy to oblige Paige in her request for space. And she told him how much she appreciated it.

“I love that I have my own bedroom,” the Summer House favorite said. “Honestly, makes me feel so much better.”

Craig then asked, “It’s OK for me to like it too, right?”

“It’s OK for you to like it, just don’t ever come in here,” she responded.

The real reason for Craig’s approval is the organization aspect. “I like it because when you’re not here, I don’t have to deal with your sh*t,” he added.

The scene continued with a bit more banter between the couple. Paige teased, “I’m more organized than you.”

“Don’t ever look in this drawer,” she said gesturing at the nightstand in the room, “cause this is where I keep my snacks.”

Well, there you have it. Paige has staked her claim and space in Craig’s house. They are making long-distance work by never being apart longer than three days. But for heaven’s sake, don’t mention an engagement.

Catch Southern Charm Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

