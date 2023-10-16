Charity Lawson Attributes DWTS Success to Pro Partner Artem Chigvintsev

The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev were paired together for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. Season 29 Mirrorball champ Kaitlyn Bristowe won with Artem, and shared her thoughts on his teaching process.

Kaitlyn called Artem “so hardcore” during rehearsal time. “He’s Russian and that’s how he was trained growing up. He’ll believe in you, and he’ll push you to your limits, which we love,” she added.

After he tested positive for COVID-19, Artem had to sit out the second week of DWTS. Now Charity shared how she feels about her partner. Page Six has the details.

Artem and Charity are a recipe for success

“He’s strict in a great way, and that’s what I need. If I was paired with anyone else I really don’t think I would be as successful,” Charity explained. “Because he sees my potential and he pushes me, and that’s what you need in order to grow.”

She continued, “The moment he came back we hit the ground running. So just for that to be acknowledged by the judges, and our hard work that we put in day in and day out, it feels good.”

The dancing duo showed off a smooth foxtrot to The Temptations song, My Girl. Charity scored 32 out of 40 points from the four judges. Guest judge Michael Strahan was in the ballroom. Charity hopes that she and her father will dance to that song when she marries Dotun Olubeko. Artem is assisting with the choreography. That is so sweet!

Is Charity under pressure to deliver a win?

Since two former Bachelorettes have won the Mirrorball, is Charity feeling any “added pressure?” I would be.

“It’s not! Like, I mean, the pressure is coming from everyone else. You see Kaitlyn and Hannah [Brown] win, and it’s like, ‘OK, Bachelorette’s have it in them!’” Charity said. “But it’s like, ‘I know I have it in myself.’”

She continued, “It’s just for me, I have to look at this single day, like, I can’t look too far ahead, My only goal is to keep improving every day.”

Charity and Artem are set to dance a waltz on Disney 100 Night. They are dancing to the song, Part of Your World, from The Little Mermaid. So, what can viewers expect?

“It will give big princess energy. Just know that!” Charity said.

Dancing with the Stars continues on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT CHARITY AND ARTEM WILL WIN SEASON 32? WHY DID KAITLYN MAKE THOSE REMARKS ABOUT ARTEM?