Jax Taylor Slams ‘Annoying’ Corinne Olympios After House of Villains

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor should feel right at home in his new television gig. Jax has joined House of Villains. And he has some legendary company. The Bachelor franchise sent Corinne Olympios, and even Omarosa checked in. The contestants are hoping to win $200,000 and be named “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

But once the drama began, Jax started to make some mistakes. He went too hard during the first challenge. He snored like a rusty chainsaw, which didn’t endear him to his roommates, Omarosa and Anfisa Arkhipchenko from 90 Day Fiancé. For Jax, one contestant worked his last nerve.

Jax has issues with Corinne

Jax shared his feelings about Corinne on his podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany. “She cried the whole time,” Jax stated. “She’s annoying.”

The waterworks started after Corinne tried to speak with Omarosa. When Corinne asked Omarosa who she was, Omarosa said, “Google me.” Further attempts to talk with Omarosa were futile.

“You know what I call that? I call that trying way too f—king hard,” Corinne exclaimed. “So have a great f—king day, bitch.”

Later on, Omarosa nominated Love is Blind star Shake Chatterjee, Corinne and Jax to be evicted. In a confessional, Omarosa explained, “I have a lot of experience in this space. Mind games are essential to establishing your dominance. May the games begin.”

And Corinne also landed on Jax’s radar because she was telling other contestants not to trust him. Mostly, she just annoyed him. “She kept going on the whole time. She was like, ‘Why don’t you like me Jax?’” he shared.

“I never saw [what she said about me] but even at the premiere party, she was like, ‘Do you like me? Do you like me?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t not like you, but I don’t like you. I don’t know you,’” Jax explained.

This is going to be a delightfully bumpy ride.

House of Villains airs on E! Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

TELL US – WAS CORINNE ANNOYING? DO YOU THINK THAT JAX WILL SURVIVE BEING PUT UP FOR EVICTION?