House of Villains Saw Jax Taylor Almost Use ‘Violence’ as an ‘Outlet’

Jax Taylor is about to make a return to reality TV after being kicked to the curb by Vanderpump Rules in 2020. And in true Jax fashion, it’s going to be dramatic.

The former VPR original cast member has been teasing a reboot of his persona ever for the last few years and House of Villains finally took him up on it. But the show about being devious took a bigger toll on Jax than he expected.

Peace goes out the window

Jax told The Messenger, “[House of Villains] completely messed with my anxiety.” He added, “You’re in a house with the biggest reality villains of all time, right?” Is he including himself in that category or?

The cheating enthusiast went on to explain, “And I felt like I came to a place where I was at peace. I got married, I had a beautiful baby, and I obviously went through COVID, so I had a lot of time to just kind of process and recharge my batteries a little bit. And then when this show was offered, I definitely was ready to come back to TV. I needed that couple of years … Obviously, Vanderpump was a lot.”

Old habits die hard

Turns out, even villains need a soft touch. “I do have thick skin, but even the toughest person needs a little bit of a break. So I talked it over with my wife, and I thought it was a good time for me to come back to TV,” Jax shared.

He continued, “I definitely was out of my element, a little bit of a fish out of water. I worked so hard to become the person that I am today, so it was just kind of reopening some old wounds to be that old, villainous person, which it came out a couple of times. You try to push that person away, because I didn’t like that person that I was … but he came out.”

As for the old Jax, he still came to play. “I got triggered by a human being,” Jax revealed. “In my opinion, I just do not care for this person whatsoever, or what he stands for. And my outlet was violence, which is the only way I could have dealt with it in that situation. [It was] probably the wrong thing to do…” he concluded.

Fortunately, that “violence” didn’t come out.

House of Villains premieres on E! on October 12, 2023, at 10/9c.

