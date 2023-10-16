NeNe Leakes Gets Emotional as She Considers Finding a Partner After Gregg Leakes’ Death

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta peach NeNe Leakes has been in the news lately. NeNe claimed that she is being “severely punished” by Bravo after filing a lawsuit against the network. The lawsuit, which alleged unfavorable working conditions, also named NBCUniversal, Truly Original, True Entertainment, and executive producer Andy Cohen. The lawsuit was later dismissed. According to NeNe, now she can’t land any jobs.

And she is also thinking about her love life. Her husband, Gregg Leakes, passed away on September 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. In December 2021, NeNe started dating Nyonisela Sioh, who was married. The relationship ended in July.

NeNe broke down an emotional experience on her YouTube series, Pillow Talk with NeNe. “Maybe I should marry just so that I have a partner for life … who will help you when you’re sick and take care of you,” NeNe stated. “I was filling out the information, and they asked for my emergency contact, and I got really emotional.”

She continued, “It came over me out of nowhere because I was literally looking at the paper like, ‘Who is it that I would want somebody to call in case something happens.’” Since losing Gregg, NeNe realized that a huge part of her life was missing.

“I was thinking about having a partner for life, even though I know the person wasn’t right for me. I feel like there’s many women who would feel like, ‘I know this guy is not the right guy, but we are cool enough, or friendly enough, or we like each other enough where maybe we should get married,’” NeNe explained. Really? I think most women would try to avoid a costly divorce from Mr. Not Right.

The RHOA alum said, “I know this is not who I am as a person.” And NeNe already knows what she wants in a life partner.

“I really would want to be with somebody who really loves me,” NeNe stated. “I don’t want to be talking to a guy or making an arrangement with a guy when you’re just my life partner for emergency stuff, but there’s nothing else,” NeNe said. She added, “I don’t want that for myself. I honestly really, really don’t.”

Let’s hope that NeNe can find a great partner.

