Times When Tamra Judge Was Two-Faced

When it comes to casting storyline doubts, facilitating rumors, and stirring the pot, Tamra Judge is a professional. However, Tamra’s game of trash talking, while also casually bringing up unkind narratives about her “friends,” is growing old. Often seen facilitating drama and then sitting back while her words explode amongst their targets, Tamra is a messy one. Case in point, here are several examples of times that our little Tammy Sue’s two-faced behaviors were seen during just Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 alone.

Tamra’s “Support” of Heather’s Network

Heather Dubrow uplifted and supported Tamra when her gym closed. Yet, when Heather created an entire network, Tamra’s support was nowhere to be seen. In fact, when Heather watched RHOC Season 17 as it aired back on Bravo, she was shocked by what she heard coming out of Tamra’s mouth. “She was saying one thing to my face, and another thing behind my back,” Heather explained to Us Weekly.

As for Heather’s project, little Mrs. Fancy Pants launched her own streaming platform, The HD Network, powered by Fireside. This is the first interactive streaming platform for television, so Heather’s excitement was understandable. When Tamra asked Heather about how this network would work, Heather explained on-air that “everything is live over there. It’s live but then it lives on perpetuity.”

Tamra may have appeared supportive, but at the first shot she had, she slammed Heather’s concept. “This is not a revolutionary technology, it’s kind of like Instagram Live or TikTok or OnlyFans,” Tamra expressed. “We’re all women. We need to support each other and each other’s businesses,” responded Heather in her interview, frustrated over Tamra’s two-faced reactions.

Tamra’s “Support” of Heather’s Acting Career

In yet another instance of Tamra behaving in a duplicitous manner, let’s rehash the IMDB storyline from Hell. Heather is an actress, and she has often made reference about this part of her multifaceted career on RHOC. Therefore, Tamra and Taylor Armstrong looked up Heather’s IMDB account while on a cast trip to Montana, and jokes were made by Tamra. Yet somehow, Taylor ended up taking the fall.

Heather came in hot for Taylor, while Tamra just sat there, watching. When Taylor explained that it was actually Tamra who had made fun of Heather’s last acting date, not herself, Tamra immediately stated her favorite line, “That’s not what I said.” Heather and Tamra then went into a bathroom, because why not, where Tamra continued to deny that she had put Heather down.

Luckily, production clocked in, rolling back footage that proved Tamra was lying, and that she had indeed fired shots over Heather’s career. As for this trip, the ladies couldn’t pronounce IMDB, and Tamra couldn’t own up to her two-faced ways.

Tamra’s “Friendship” With Jennifer

This season, Tamra’s friend, Jennifer Pedranti, joined the cast. Joining Jennifer was her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. Jennifer was Tamra’s friend, and yet almost immediately, Tamra began spreading allegations of Ryan being a cheater. Jennifer confessed to knowing all about Ryan’s prior ways, but claimed that she trusted him, so basically, Tamra needed to back off.

In an interview with ET, Jennifer described a two-faced encounter with Tamra, which ended in Tamra throwing a napkin in Jennifer’s face. “What had happened before that whole napkin scene is, Tamra and I were downstairs, we were un-mic’d—there were no cameras—and she and I were just having conversation and, again, it was Tamra saying, ‘I love you, I want to make this right. I am like, ‘God…I want to have fun tonight, but you’ve got to stop coming at me and my relationship, ’cause there is no fun in that,’ and we sat down just moments later and she had kind of said something under her breath that I thought, what was that?”

Yep. Jennifer questioned what Tamra had muttered once mic’d back up, and Tamra went right back into playing her two-faced role for the cameras, arguing with Jennifer about her relationship with a cheater. In an excellent turn of events, frustrated fans then called out Tamra’s hypocrisy by sharing long ago images of Tamra’s divorce from Simon Barney. These images “proved” that Tamra also cheated. Pot, black, etc.

Tamra’s On-Air vs. Off-Air Behaviors, Take 2

Jennifer has earned her orange. She is over Tamra, and we are here for her call-outs. We already discussed how when not mic’d, Tamra expressed a desire for a fun, drama-free night out with Jennifer, only to reengage once mic’d back up. Not shockingly, Jennifer just claimed that this double-dealing move happened again, just prior to the filming of the Season 17 reunion.

Just before the ladies walked on stage to film their sit down with Andy Cohen, Jennifer claimed on her since-expired Instagram stories that Tamra pinched her butt, telling her “friend” that she loved her, and that she looked beautiful. Yet then, lights, cameras, action, Tamra’s alter-ego returned, and she tore back into Jennifer.

To backtrack, because it might help to explain her behavior this year, Tamra lost her orange for a bit. Therefore, it’s possible that her underhanded ways were born from a desire to snag another season. Whether or not this is true, Tamra failed to shine this year. Honesty, with two-faced friends like Tamra, who needs enemies?

