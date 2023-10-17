Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Season 13 Dinner Party Will Last ‘Two Episodes’

The trailer for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 dropped just a couple of weeks ago, but Bravo fans couldn’t be more ready and excited for the upcoming release. The rumors around Kyle Richards’ marriage have swirled for months, and everyone’s hoping for some clarity.

Well, fans may receive even more than they bargained for. Andy Cohen recently teased that Kyle would be at the center of a multi-episode event. However, even though Kyle was responsible for the event, it wouldn’t exclusively be her event. Andy teased that everyone would be there.

The drama that will unfold is so juicy that it could only be contained with a two-episode minimum. Andy teased all the details with Justin Simien on his radio show, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. Find out the details below.

Andy Cohen promises a “wild” dinner party

Andy teased, “We’ve got a big fall ahead. Beverly Hills is returning. Kyle has a dinner at her house in episode, I think six, that is as iconic, I think, as the dinner from hell. Kathy Hilton’s thing.” Meanwhile, Justin Simien repeated, “No,” in disbelief. Andy assured him he was telling the truth.

He explained, “It is wild. It’s wild and it’s over two episodes and I just watched part two the other night and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is in—’” Presumably he was going to say ‘insane.’ But he was cut off by Justin who asked, “Is there a psychic?”

Andy responded, “There’s not a psychic, but it is, like, full cast call. Denise Richards, Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick with Cynthia Bailey thrown in and then all the women, I mean, it is, they are all around a table for two episodes. It’s incredible.” Justin asked, “Why am I so excited?” Andy reiterated, “It’s everybody.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premieres October 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

