Joe Gorga Jokes About Sister Teresa Giudice at His Comedy Show

It’s the natural order of all mildly famous men. At one point or another, they all end up trying standup comedy. Hyperbole aside, Joe Gorga recently decided to take on a stint at a comedy show, with the support of his wife, Melissa Gorga, the rest of his family, and other Real Housewives of New Jersey stars.

But one family member who didn’t show up to voice support for Joe was his sister, Teresa Giudice. Things have been tense between the Gorgas and Giudices after the Season 13 finale. The schism left at the Season 13 reunion continues to this day, with Tre doing everything in her power to avoid her increasingly estranged family.

Still, that didn’t stop Joe from taking jabs at his sister. If anything, it just added fuel to the fire. And considering Joe’s primary audience is those who are already his fans, some jabs at Teresa were warranted.

Joe pictured Teresa at his funeral

The U.S. Sun reported that Joe recently performed a standup routine at the Catch a Rising Star comedy club in New Jersey. During his set, he described a dream he had in which he had died and his sister gave him a eulogy. He asked the audience, “Guess who’s my only blood relative left?” He shouted, “Teresa Giudice!”

He then stood on a chair and recounted the events of the dream, wherein Teresa asked, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the best f**king housewife of them all?” An audience member shouted “Melissa!” to which Joe said, “Yes!” He continued describing Tre’s eulogy: “So she comes up and she sits there and she’s ready to do her eulogy, she goes, ‘That b**ch killed my brother.’”

Concluding the bit with his Teresa reenactment, he said, “‘I should’ve known when she brought me sprinkle cookies instead of pignoli cookies.’” He was referencing the infamous cookie fiasco from Season 3. Joe continued sharing his dream, which included the police, his job as a developer, and his life as a father.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is expected to air in mid-2024 on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF JOE’S JOKE? WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON HIS ATTEMPT AND STANDUP?