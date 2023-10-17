Madison LeCroy Reveals Her Initial Reaction to Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green Hookup

Madison LeCroy went from causing the drama on Southern Charm to acting as a pseudo audience member watching the mess of Austen Kroll continue on without her. This season down South, Austen is betraying his friends and hooking up with people he shouldn’t. So, it’s business as usual.

This time around, Austen had a fling with Taylor Ann Green — the very recent ex of his best friend Shep Rose and the best gal pal of his own ex, Olivia Flowers. Madison is sitting back and eating her popcorn like the rest of us. Thankfully, she’s also ingrained in the friend group and can ask the hard questions.

Madison recently sat down with Us Weekly to explain more of her reaction to the Austen and Taylor of it all. As usual, she says what we’ve all been thinking while watching Austen continue to cause chaos on Southern Charm.

Madison LeCroy expressed shock but not surprise

Madison explained that when she first heard about Austen and Taylor’s rendezvous, it upset her. “I was like ‘No not one of your best friends’ so that was kind of hard to hear, more so for Olivia’s sake because of girl code,” she said. “We know the guys are going to break it but the girls I don’t know I didn’t expect it out of her.” As usual, the men on Southern Charm get away with murder while the women are burned at the stake. That isn’t to excuse Taylor’s post-breakup behavior, although.

Madison kept her sympathy toward Olivia, especially in the dissolution of her friendship with Taylor. “Me personally I would never be friends with somebody like that,” Madison said of the duo’s future. “Olivia’s a nice girl. So I think she’ll probably end up friendly again.”

Like the rest of us, Madison has a hard time believing that Taylor and Austen stopped at a kiss. “I still have questions,” she admitted. “Thank goodness we have a reunion.” You can say that again, girl.

Despite the rocky start to Austen and Taylor’s situationship, Madison thinks they might end up being a good couple. “Maybe they’ll just live their life and screw what everybody else thinks but at the same time, you are hurting a friend,” Madison theorized.

She reminded us that she’s been suspicious of Austen and Taylor’s relationship since last year. The red flag was her ex-boyfriend’s over-involvement in Shep and Taylor’s relationship drama. One thing about Madison — she’s always going to sense some nonsense when it comes to men in Charleston.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

