Kyle Richards Says She “Would Give Anything” To Have Teddi Mellencamp Back On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

There are a lot of reasons to dislike Kyle Richards – especially on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one thing I will never forgive her for is her insistence on making Teddi Mellencamp happen. Despite being booted from the show back in 2020, Teddi has still made multiple guest appearances. And I’m sure that’s all thanks to Kyle’s friendship with the so-called accountability coach.

As if we couldn’t tell already, Kyle recently let her wishes be known when talking to Daily Mail Australia. She said she would “give anything” to have Teddi back on the show. Then added, “Teddi is an incredible person and an incredible friend and I think she is actually a great Housewife.”

Kyle continued, “I think if she came back she’d be more comfortable just being more herself and she’d be amazing.” Unfortunately for Kyle (but fortunately for fans), she thinks Teddi is done with guest appearances. And that Teddi would only return as a full time housewife. Said Kyle, “I would give anything for that because I had so much fun with her on the show and I love being with her.”

Fans thought Teddi did anything but bring something to RHOBH. But Kyle insists that Teddi “definitely” understood how to play the housewives game. Kyle also revealed that the current cast still speaks with Teddi to hear her take on the drama. She shared, “It’s so funny how she can analyze every single person, she’s so great at it. And it’s just so funny how we all turn to her to give us her input.”

I think it’s high time Kyle simply admit that she wants to be surrounded by allies. Which is exactly what Teddi is for Kyle. With the addition of Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, Kyle has less minions doing her dirty work. And I think that’s rattled her this season. Fans have slammed Kyle for her behavior this season. And her poor attempts at apologies on social media are drawing even more ire.

I’ve been waiting for years for Kyle’s comeuppance season and while I don’t think it will be this one, I’m hoping we don’t have to wait much longer. Given the drama the trailer teased between Kyle and sister/friend of Kathy Hilton, Kyle might just be in over her head. No one wants to see her go after another sister she dragged onto the show.

Either way, back in March of this year, Teddi tried to claim that she no longer misses being on the show. She stated, “It took me a full season to recover from that breakup but I am so glad I have. I mean, now I get paid by @iheartradio to watch and talk about ALL the things afterwards.” Teddi has been busy co-hosting the podcast Two T’s In A Pod with Tamra Judge, which debuted earlier this year.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]