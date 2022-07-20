Sheree Whitfield Shades Ex Tyrone Gilliams’ Finances; Says He Doesn’t Pay Her Bills

As much as I love Sheree Whitfield, there is a lot about her life I don’t understand. I think we all know that the whole She by Sheree thing remains as confusing as ever. 10 years after she started the line, she has yet to produce anything. And despite her return to Real Housewives of Atlanta teasing that we would finally get to see some joggers, it doesn’t seem like that has come to fruition. Trust me, I checked her website.

So if Sheree has yet to create, let alone sell her clothing line, what exactly does she do. She was off RHOA for years and I didn’t hear about peep about any other business ventures. And her ex-boyfriend from prison, Tyrone Gilliams, wasn’t paying her way. Something she made sure to note on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. As reported by Reality Blurb, when Sheree was asked if Tyrone was the one paying for Chateau Sheree, she shut it down. Said Sheree, “Tyrone can’t pay his own rent. How’s he gonna help build me a house?”

Apparently, I’m not the only one wondering where Sheree’s coins are coming from. Castmate Kandi Burruss seems to think Tyrone had something to do with it too. Radar Online reports that Kandi speculated if he was the one paying for it on an episode of her YouTube series, Speak On It. The longtime RHOA star and sex toy mogul stated of Tyrone, “He must have had a mean talk game … lots of money.”

She then went on to talk about how fancy Chateau Sheree is after seeing it in person. Said Kandi, “It got all the bells and whistles. I’m thinking about that house and how beautiful it looked on the inside. And I’m like, Sheree wasn’t on our show for a lot of seasons. So, I hate to ask this question, but I gotta ask the question that a lot of people are going to ask.” Kandi mused, “Was this the Tyrone money paying for this?”

Kandi added, “Like, where did all this money come from to pay for all these things? You know what I’m saying? She’s going to be mad as hell at me for saying this, but realistically.”

Despite the financial mystery of it all, Kandi was fully on board with Sheree’s return to the show. She previously said that Sheree always “brings it” and that Sheree is the “queen of this season.”

