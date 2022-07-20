Tamra Judge Says Eddie Judge Doesn’t Watch Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Thanks to Jill Zarin, we now know that Tamra Judge is on the fast track back to Real Housewives of Orange County. She snatched that orange right out of Noella Bergener’s hand (thankfully) and Vicki Gunvalson cannot be happy about it. Sure, Tamra and Vicki are a dynamic duo of chaos, as we’ve been watching on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. But methinks Vicki won’t be rejoicing in her friend’s return to “her” show, especially if Teddi Mellencamp manages to weasel her way onto OC for a cameo.

Tammy Sue is back and we should all be happy. Next up we’ll need Alexis Bellino to sign on and RHOC is saved in my book, baby. RHUGT at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor made me miss all of these OGs, Tamra included. It will also be fun to see how Heather Dubrow will respond to Tamra’s return since they don’t seem to be the best of friends these days.

The return of Tamra to RHOC also means that her hunky hubby Eddie Judge will be coming back to our screens momentarily. I’ve always had a soft spot for Eddie. He was Tammy Sue’s literal knight in shining armor and their relationship seems so genuinely them. Additionally, unlike Tamra, Eddie may be the most chill person on the planet. So much so in fact that he apparently has no interest in watching his wife on TV.

Tamra explained Eddie’s opinions on RHUGT on a recent episode of the Mention It All podcast. Shockingly, she said that they don’t have the new season of the show playing at home, especially because she gets screeners ahead of time. Eddie apparently doesn’t watch TV. “He’s like a no drama guy. If I have The Kardashians on, he’s like, ‘Turn that shit off.’ He does not want to be around it,” Tamra said. There’s something so poetic about a man who hates reality TV being forced to appear on the show.

Eddie apparently saw some clip from RHUGT recently and Tamra begged her husband to binge the new season “I’m like, ‘You just have to watch.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ll get around to it,'” Tamra said. Tamra should kick Teddi off her podcast and instead have Eddie come on and live-react to the RHUGT episodes. I don’t know about you, but I’d find that much more entertaining.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]