Carole Radziwill Slams Bravo For Not Paying Her And Talking About Her “Rudely” On Real Housewives Of New York

When Carole Radziwill announced that she was quitting Real Housewives of New York in 2018 after six seasons, she didn’t just close the chapter. She shredded every page in the book.

Carole left after the season 10 RHONY reunion, which featured a verbal smack-down between Carole and her former BFF, Bethenny Frankel. It was tense and ugly. Host Andy Cohen mentioned that both ladies “bashed each other on the show.” Carole didn’t agree, and responded, “You’re so full of sh*t, Andy.” Good times, right?

Carole later claimed that Bethenny was part of a RHONY producer group chat. The author also said that she thought that she had a close friendship with Bethenny. Carole commented that Bethenny’s “relationships are transactional” and called her co-star “so mean to everyone else.”

While Carole may have departed after that savage reunion, there was more going on behind the scenes. The writer was having arguments with network executives.

Carole is nursing a grudge towards Andy. She said that her friendship with Andy was “Bravo generated.” Carole also felt that Andy picked Bethenny’s side during the Season 10 reunion.

And in the Housewives tell-all Not All Diamonds and Rose by Dave Quinn, Andy slammed Carole’s exit because she “implied that she was leaving a really toxic situation” in a social media post.

A fan mentioned Andy’s comments on Twitter, and Carole sounded off. “Bravo built a 100 million dollar franchise on the backs of women,” she tweeted. I mean, she has a point.

And if any “Writer Girl” fans are crossing their fingers that Carole will pop up on RHONY: Legacy, you’re out of luck. Carole discussed the possibility on the Andy’s Girls with Sarah Galli podcast.

“If I went back, I would sort of consider that to be an epic fail on my part,” Carole stated. “I would not go back; I could not have one more conversation about anything with any of them.” The Housewives alum added that part of the reason she left the franchise was because it was “affecting my mental health.”

If you thought that Carole was done bashing Bravo, you would be wrong. Page Six reported that Carole replied to a Twitter follower who mentioned that Carole still appears in promos for RHONY. “@Carole Radziwill, I am dying that you are not on the #HousewivesUltimateGirlsTrip1 & #HousewivesUltimateGirlsTrip2 cause you have been featured on multiple occasions,” the fan wrote. “I adore seeing you on there especially in flashbacks.”

Carole tweeted, “Honestly I don’t love that @BravoTV shows me in flashbacks & can still talk about me, rudely, as the cast did in that awful RHONY S13.” I think Carole is referencing when Luann de Lesseps called her “Carole Ratziwill,” emphasis on the word “rat.”

The author continued, “They use me & now I’m not even getting paid for it! Lol. No residual payments.” Carole added, “Reality contracts are seriously wack. Unionize ladies!”

I think it is safe to say that Carole won’t be working with Bravo, or Andy, again.

