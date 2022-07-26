Teresa Giudice Reportedly Adds Dolores Catania And Jennifer Aydin To Her Bridal Party

Teresa Giudice’s wedding in New Jersey will be a top-tier Bravolebrity event. Sadly, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her fiance Luis Ruelas chose not to film their wedding for the network, but we can all live vicariously through all the drama that has been unfolding in the news.

From decisions about the guest list to Ramona Singer’s unfortunate gaff that shared wedding details to social media, August can’t come soon enough for Teresa. And now it’s rumored that there’s been a new shakeup in the bridal party, however it must be stressed that the latest scoop has yet to be confirmed.

A recent article from The Sun claims that Teresa has added to her bridal party. According to a source close to the star, “Teresa added three new bridesmaids to her wedding- and Jennifer [Aydin] and Dolores [Catania] are two of them.”

Will sister-in-law Melissa Gorga be included in the lineup? Teresa is pulling from the RHONJ cast after all. Not so, the source added, “The other one is a long-time family friend and business colleague.”

The continued snub will cause a further rift between Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga, which widened after Teresa announced that his wife would not be a bridesmaid during the RHONJ reunion in May. Melissa admitted to being “hurt,” to which Teresa callously replied, “This is the thing, honey, we’re not close. You’re my sister-in-law but we’re not close.”

The conflict between brother and sister has spread to Luis as well. Joe and Luis got into a “heated altercation” earlier in the summer during a boy’s night out. A reality TV Instagram site claimed, “Joe reportedly got into a heated altercation with Teresa’s fiancé at a recent boy’s night event!”

As a result, The Sun reported, “Joe Gorga reportedly missed out on his sister’s housewarming party, which was filmed for Season 13 last night! The drama got so intense that Joe refused to attend.” No further details were included.

Given the history between Joe and Teresa, it’s not hard to believe. In the most recent display, the father of three walked off-set during the Season 12 Reunion after Teresa called him, “B***h boy.” As Joe stormed off-stage, he shouted, “You know what? Be a sister once in a while.

A social media war followed. A few weeks later, Joe posted to Instagram of himself with the caption, “Snakes don’t hiss anymore. They call you baby, bro, honey or friend. Watch out for those snakes.”

Joe’s followers rallied to his defense. One post read, “Feel sad for you and your family. Cannot be easy to listen to your only sister demean and degrade you on national tv.” A second fan said, “Run don’t walk. I would quit and step away from Teresa’s family and Louie – you guys need a break – let her live in her bubble and you in yours.” Another fan added, “U need to cut all ties with her! Trust me it’ll be the best decision ever!” While another commented, “That’s about the 7th strike now for your sister! She keeps treating you and Melissa like crap, enough is enough.”

Teresa’s issues with her brother. She also managed to slight costar Dolores by And that’s justissues with her brother. She also managed to slight costarby excluding her from the engagement party in December. Teresa blamed the feud between Dolores and Dina Manzo as the reason during a podcast appearance with Cristian Gray Snow.

Dina [Manzo], right?” Teresa answered, “It does. That too.” And in a complete 180, it was reported that Dina and Teresa had a The Sun posted what was said during the podcast. Chris asked, “It has nothing to do withright?”answered, “It does. That too.” And in a complete 180, it was reported that Dina and Teresa had a falling out

In true Teresa style, she had a perfectly good reason for the decision. The mother of four explained that because it was a “small, intimate party,” she didn’t think the snub would make an impact.

But Dolores was always gracious and supportive of her friend. During an appearance on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, Dolores shared a message for Teresa, “It’s about you’re happy and this guy is good to you and your kids. And really that’s really all I care about.”

Well, Dolores’ loyalty paid off and the RHONJ star is now supposedly a bridesmaid. Let’s see if any other drama goes down before Teresa’s big day. Clearly, Teresa courts conflict and making amends before her wedding is unlikely to be her priority.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE RUMORS THAT JENNIFER AND DOLORES JOINED THE BRIDAL PARTY? DO YOU THINK MELISSA SHOULD HAVE BEEN INCLUDED? DO YOU ANTICIPATE DRAMA AT TERESA’S WEDDING?