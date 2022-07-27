Crystal Kung Minkoff Tells Former Real Housewife Camille Grammer To “Get A Job” After Camille Calls Her Boring

There are three words that no Real Housewife ever wants to hear: Get a job. But, that’s the exact advice that Crystal Kung Minkoff is giving to Camille Grammer. Throughout season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former “Most Hated Housewife” has continued her tried and true tradition of criticizing everything about the show where she once starred. Whether it’s about the storylines, the non-waterproof mascara, or the fake friendships, you can bet that Camille will share her opinion. Usually, the shade goes unchecked, but this time, Crystal decided to hit back against the Beverly Hills OG.

In case you missed it, Camille tweeted some not-so-nice things about Crystal’s sophomore year earlier in the season. “Boring Crystal storyline. Ugh. Reaching for a storyline,” Camille shared to her followers as we all navigated the convoluted story about Crystal’s 14 friends that dumped her and Sutton Stracke’s alleged “dark” comment.

Although Crystal has become known for her low-key presence on the show, she had a clapback stored up and ready to go for Camille. When asked about Camille’s criticism, Crystal suggested that she “get a job.” Queens of Bravo captured the hilarious moment on Instagram, and you can spot Rob Minkoff grinning from ear to ear, watching his wife expertly deliver this shade.

“It’s not my style. I’m a very busy person,” Crystal told the interviewer in response to Camille’s “boring” comment. “So, maybe she should get busier. Get a job. I don’t know.”

On Instagram, where the comments seemed to be overwhelmingly on Crystal’s side, Camille dialed back on her criticism of the RHOBH newbie. “I didn’t say she was boring but the so called ‘dark’ storyline was. Stop stirring,” Camille clarified. “She’s very pretty,” she wrote in a separate comment.

Of course, since the “dark” storyline aired, Crystal’s role on the show has taken on a much more serious tone. In the most recent episode, she bravely revealed how she’s actively struggling with an eating disorder, which is more depth and storyline than most veteran Housewives bring to the show. So, give her a break, Camille!

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]