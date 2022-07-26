Crystal Kung Minkoff Thanks Everyone For Supporting Her Sharing Her Eating Disorder Story

It took almost two seasons on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Crystal Kung Minkoff to feel comfortable enough to start peeling back the layers and sharing something raw and honest about herself. It’s easy to show off your glamorous house, idyllic family, and fabulous wardrobe, and all real housewives have to start somewhere. But it really took some courage for Crystal to share her inner demons with the viewers. And the viewers have unanimously given positive feedback and support for the mother of two.

During the most recent episode of RHOBH, Crystal admitted to struggling with an eating disorder since her teenage years. When pressed by Erika Jayne, Crystal described her disease as constant feelings of stress and negativity towards food.

Actually, the former Mrs. Girardi’s comments were shocking and distasteful. But that’s a whole other discussion as to whether Erika should have suggested Crystal take laxatives. We can just be sitting in disbelief watching her question Crystal’s ED parameters.

Putting that questionable discussion aside, RHOBH cast mates and viewers have shown immense support for Crystal and she recently took to social media to express her gratitude.

Crystal wrote, “I wanted to say ‘Thank you’ to all of you who have sent me messages of support over the past few days. Many of you have shared your personal ED stories and I want you to know I see each and every one of you and I’m so proud of your bravery.”

At the time of filming, Crystal said she was concerned about how the eating disorder could affect her children. She also considered seeing a therapist. Acknowledging the multi-faceted approach needed to deal with eating disorders, Crystal wrote, “Eating Disorder recovery is not linear,” she wrote, “We all need to approach and process in our own time.”

“Please be kind to yourself and others suffering,” Crystal concluded in a final request for fans, many of whom shared their own battles with ED, to take care.

Bravolebrities from across the Real Housewives franchise reacted with words of support. Lisa Rinna posted, “Sending you love.” Real Housewives of New York alum Eboni K. Williams added, “Proud of you.” Kathy Hilton, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, and Stephanie Hollman from Dallas all reacted with heart emojis.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]