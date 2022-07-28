Erika Jayne Explains Why She Asked Crystal Kung Minkoff About Seeking Professional Treatment For Her Eating Disorder

Erika Jayne’s offensive and often erratic behavior has been a focal point of her story line this season. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has long been outspoken. But on a recent episode, her comments about castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff’s eating disorder earned her plenty of hate on social media.

As reported by Us Weekly, Erika appeared on the RHOBH After Show to clarify what she was thinking with her remarks. During the exchange on camera, she asked Crystal if she could benefit from professional treatment for her ED. But then went on to suggest she could use laxatives and told her not to eat a chicken finger. Erika explained, “Crystal has told us about it and she’s been very open on Instagram [and] social media about her eating disorder. And when I was going through my mental health stuff, I reached out to a psychiatrist to help me.” She added, “I reached out and got treated. I couldn’t understand why Crystal, when I asked her this, she said, ‘No.’”

Erika continued, “If something was occupying that much of my life — if she’s struggling this hard with an eating disorder, telling us about it, going on — honey, you have the means, you’re educated, you have the access, why not seek professional help?”

During her own interview on the after show, Crystal noted that she actually did seek professional help. She revealed, “I have had treatment in the past. I’ve talked to people in the past, I currently talk to someone. It’s an ongoing thing.”

Luckily for Erika, Crystal wasn’t angry over Erika’s comments. She shared, “Even someone like Erika, who’s very choice in her manners, her words, and stuff like that, there are some topics that can feel awkward for people, and I think that this was one of them.” As for the laxative comments, Crystal admitted, “I think it was more triggering that as she’s saying these things, that she doesn’t know that it could be hurtful. Had that been something that I had an issue with, it could’ve been really bad for me.”

The two don’t have the best track record since Crystal joined the cast last year. After Crystal asked a few questions about Erika’s legal woes, Erika was pissed. Even though I felt like Crystal largely stayed out of it. Erika told Us Weekly back in May, “There is this outpouring of, ‘Why don’t you act this way, Erika? Why aren’t you compassionate? Why don’t you have empathy?’ And the truth is, I do. I’m also under a lot of legal pressure. I’ve walked right up to the line. I’m fighting with one hand tied behind my back.”

Erika went on to say that she shared “just about everything” she could regarding the suits against her. She mused,“What if I came to this group and opened up as more than I ever had before and I was criticized for that until that wasn’t true. At some point, you get very frustrated with that.”

But Crystal is standing firm in her belief that she was allowed to express concerns. She stated to the publication that same month, “Last year I was brand new and it all was unveiling itself. I certainly didn’t feel like I had any right to ask questions and I know other girls did, but I had just met her. Things have settled and now it’s really the aftermath and I feel more comfortable in our friendship to ask those harder questions.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]