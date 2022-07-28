Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off

Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like.

Revealing his real name, Marco Antonio Vega, he recently did a Q&A for fans on his Instagram Stories. Fan account BrandsbyBravo captured screen shots of all the good stuff for us. He began by introducing himself and wrote, “Ummm…good morning. My name is Marco Antonio Vega Married.” I’m assuming he meant to say that he is married? A quick glance at his Instagram features the same woman multiple times. And he refers to her as “his love.”

Marco continued, “Currently in Puerto Rico. Not a butler. Not looking for hookups. Looking for work.” Indeed, his IG bio lists that he is an actor and more specifically, “not a real butler.” His post went on to provide his Venmo and noted, “of course she hasn’t.” Which is a reference to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville saying she would send him $100 after ripping his shirt off.

He then explained, “I got the [Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip] gig through a friend of a friend. (My understanding is that someone dropped out and they needed someone quick). And [former Real Housewives of New York star] [Dorinda Medley] was extremely kind to me, really. I felt for her. From empty house to full production is almost lunatic.”

The first question for him was “which housewife he connected with the least?” Marco responded, “Other than being forcibly stripped…I didn’t really ‘connect’ with any of the ladies. Maybe Dorinda and [RHONY’s] Jill [Zarin] I was able to find moments to connect with. Share words. Maybe [Real Housewives of Orange County star] Tamra [Judge] the least? But I was just a fly on the wall most of the time.”

The next question was, “be honest – are the women different on camera than when cameras are in the other room?” His simple reply was, “Yes. But wouldn’t you be too?”

A fan then asked, “who was the most difficult housewife?” He said, “Dorinda or [former RHOC OG] Vicki [Gunvalson].” Which is kind of strange given that he just said that Dorinda was so kind to him. I guess you can be kind and difficult at the same time. Someone else noted, “you played it super cool but I would not be okay with someone ripping my shirt off on national tv!” Marco wrote, “I was no, I am not ok with it. Check the footage in that exact moment. I was not happy.”

One fan asked what I really wanted to know, which was, “who was your fav housewife on girls trip?” He responded confidently,”[Real Housewives of Atlanta alum]Eva [Marcille]. Hands down.” I think we all knew that would be his answer. She was by far the most chill one of the bunch. Finally, a fan suggested, “come back for another season.” But Marco shot down the idea. He wrote, “Prolly not. I’m only swayed by [money]. Ps: the pay wasn’t that great…considering.” He finished that slide up with a shrugging emoji.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]