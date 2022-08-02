Brandi Glanville Gets Liposuction After Saying She “Didn’t Believe In It”

Brandi Glanville never denied herself a little touch up. And she’s been very open about getting fillers and botox. However, a recent admission of receiving liposuction had fans questioning Brandi’s authenticity. The reason? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum previously claimed she didn’t believe in that particular procedure.

But on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Brandi admitted to Andy Cohen she indeed had lipo. “I had a little laser liposuction on my FUPA [fat upper p—y area] because everyone was saying, ‘Are you pregnant?'” she said.

Page Six reported that this “gift” to herself was the result of “constantly” receiving insensitive comments about her body. Brandi added, “But I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna gift myself. So I have a garment on that I can barely breathe in, but I’m here.”

Brandi previously hinted that she decided on lipo with a social media post. Under a photo from an outdated interview, she wrote, “I don’t believe in liposuction.” That was her opinion at the time, but who can blame Brandi for going in for more what with the response she got to her changing body?

“Ok, so I’ve changed my mind…suck it all out,” Brandi concluded the post.

As far back as July 2020, Brandi has stood by her no lipo stance. And certainly she’s been honest about the procedures she’s had done. Brandi got fans talking in April, when she appeared at an event with a swollen face. Immediately, fans blamed plastic surgery.

Well, Brandi did have work done. Dental work that is. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip participant blamed a gum infection for her appearance.