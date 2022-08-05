Faye Resnick Explains Why She Would Never Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Throughout the past 12 seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans have seen many friend-ofs come and go… but Faye Resnick seems to be forever. Although we haven’t seen her in a little while, it’s clear her friendship with Kyle Richards remains strong.

Although Faye has never held a diamond, she has gone head to head with a few that have. Remember that heated season 1 moment with Camille Grammer? I mean, Camille’s energy shifted as soon as Faye entered her home. It made for an interesting and classic Housewife feud and yes… I want more. Come on, Bravo! Slide both Faye and Camille a new contract. And throw Brandi Glanville in the mix, too.

Faye’s verbal altercations with the other ladies are almost always in the defense of Kyle. Their close-knit friendship spawns many years and that’s why when she brings it… she brings it.

I mean, is it just me, or does anyone else feel like the OG Housewives produce a level of heat the others aren’t prepared for when they finally return to their city after being on “pause”? Plus, if you’ve been following since the very beginning, then you know there’s nothing like seeing a familiar face on your screen after being away for such a long time.

Well, when it comes to ever seeing Faye on RHOBH as a full-time Housewife, she told E! News, “No, I leave my girlfriends to their franchise, and they love it, and I’m just the friend.” Her statement comes as no surprise as it doesn’t seem like Faye has ever really enjoyed being in the center of the drama. She speaks about her iconic line in which she told Brandi, “No matter how many Chanels you borrow, you will never, ever be a lady.” Borrow!? Is that shade, Miss Resnick? If so, we want the receipts (or return labels) to prove it.

No Housewife wants to be called out for wearing… or renting their designer clothes, but a bold statement like that is what Housewife fans want to see. And, since Faye has a genuine connection to the group through Kyle… it would make for a great introduction to the show. Plus, it’s clear that when we get new ladies mixing with our beloved 90210 girls, it makes for an interesting dynamic. We’re already seeing it with the addition of Garcelle Beuavais’ friend, Sheree Zampino. And if she’s going to use this moment to hold ladies like Kyle and Erika Jayne accountable, we could use more of that energy… and quickly, too!

[Photo Credit: Bravo]