Kelly Dodd Says Erika Jayne “Shouldn’t Even Be On” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills focused on the legal downfall of Erika Jayne. Now season 12 seems to be focused on her personal downfall. Her central storyline is about how she has been drinking too much. She even admitted that she has mixed pills with alcohol. There is no doubt that Erika has reason to be under a lot of stress and scrutiny. From viewers, castmates and even former Housewives.

Kelly Dodd, who is no stranger to controversy herself, recently weighed in on Erika’s behavior this season. As reported by Heavy, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to YouTube to shred Erika. Kelly started in on Erika’s newly launched hair extension line. Said Kelly of Erika, “You’re not smart enough, you are not a lawyer, you will never, ever have the jet plane all on your own. I can tell you that right now, unless you win the lottery.”

She added, “Like she just doesn’t have it, she just doesn’t have it. She’s tried. Listen, she had a shoe line, she had a makeup line, now she’s launching a hair line, everyone has a hair line.”

Kelly also went on to talk about Erika’s boozy behavior at castmate Diana Jenkins’ holiday party. Erika admitted in her confessional, “The holiday’s are hard for everybody and they were particularly hard for me this year because you have great memories of your family and the holidays in the past when things were loving and great and now things feel like its desolate. I don’t want to be in a sad depressing place, I want to have a good time.”

According to Kelly, Erika shouldn’t even be on the show for that reason. “Telling everyone that she’s okay, she’s not okay. She shouldn’t even be on the show. She should be checking herself in and working on herself and helping, and doing a Go Fund Me page or a charity event for the victims,” Kelly remarked.

Back in May, Erika talked about taking antidepressants while drinking alcohol. She confessed, “I have taken my mental health very seriously because I needed to be stable in order to handle things that were coming at me and I did have a couple drinks with some anti-depressants, yeah, and it hits you really hard.” Erika added that she “tried to have a good time this season because this previous season was so heavy.”

As for her extension line that Kelly doesn’t think will succeed, Erika has said she’s willing to put in the work. She asserted another RHOBH confessional, “I know what it’s like to have it all. I’m going to work my a– off. I’m going to get everything back.”

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH KELLY THAT ERIKA SHOULDN’T BE ON THE SHOW ANYMORE? IS ERIKA SMART ENOUGH TO HAVE HER OWN BUSINESS? IS KELLY BEING A HYPOCRITE CONSIDERING HER OWN BEHAVIOR?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]