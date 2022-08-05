Teddi Mellencamp Says She’s Not Surprised Vicki Gunvalson Didn’t Get Asked Back To Real Housewives Of Orange County

Tamra Judge getting her orange back wasn’t a huge surprise to most fans and viewers. When she was dismissed from Real Housewives of Orange County after 12 years, it seemed that Bravo was trying to take the show in a different direction. Because with Tamra, the OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson was also shown the door. But rating slumped big time and producers seemed to realize that they miscalculated their cast.

With Tamra’s return, fans started to wonder if that meant Vicki would be back too. Thankfully, no. And I bet Teddi Mellencamp is relishing the moment. Teddi, who hosts the podcast Two T’s In A Pod with Tamra, got into a recent social media spat with Vicki. So there is definitely no love lost there.

To her credit, Teddi was gracious when she spoke with Us Weekly about Vicki’s dashed hopes of a comeback. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said of Vicki, “I can’t imagine [how she’s taking it]. I think whenever you feel a rejection, it’s hard and you have to process it. But I do know that … all I felt was excitement for [Tamra] to get a job that she’s really great at doing and I wanna support her. But I mean, [Vicki] … she’s a lot.”

She mused, “I wouldn’t be surprised if [Vicki] comes back on in some capacity and you start to see her more now that Tamra’s there. But in my opinion, seeing Tamra for a little bit without Vicki will show a different side of Tamra.”

Back in June, Vicki dissed Teddi while doing a joint interview with Tamra. The former RHOC castmates were promoting their roles on Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club. Vicki shared that while she doesn’t know Teddi, she doesn’t like her. A feisty Teddi fired back on social media, asking Vicki where she was during the January 6th Insurrection. Just when I didn’t think it could get any better, Vicki followed up by calling Teddi’s podcast boss to try and get her fired.

So if Vicki doesn’t know Teddi, why doesn’t she like her? Teddi thinks she has an idea. She shared, “[It’s] not jealousy of who I am, but jealousy of the closeness that Tamra and I were effortlessly able to get. [Tamra] and I met a couple of times before the podcast, but [as] soon as we joined forces, we had so much fun, and it was just an effortless friendship. And I think [Vicki] could probably feel that. And I think there was a part of her that was annoyed.”

Teddi went on, “Before that, Vicki came on our podcast and told me to my face she didn’t [like me]. She [was] like, ‘I don’t really [like you], I’m jealous. How much are you guys paying me to be here?’ I’m like … ‘You want me to Venmo you?’ And then she was pissed that I didn’t! I’m like, ‘I don’t pay anyone. Talk to [iHeartRadio].’”

Now Teddi is looking for a guest host for the RHOC recaps since Tamra obviously can’t cover it. And it wouldn’t be a bad gig considering how well the Housewives gossip podcast does. Which Teddi credits to her relationship with Tamra.

She concluded,“Sometimes, even when you’re filming Housewives, you don’t wanna push the envelope because you don’t wanna deal with the bigger repercussions. But we’re just talking about a television show. So, I can separate — same with Tam. We’re just having fun doing it. Plus, it’s on Thursday — for ‘thirsty Thursday’ — and champagne’s involved, so you never know what’s gonna happen!”

TELL US – WERE YOU SURPRISED VICKI WASN’T ASKED BACK? IS VICKI JEALOUS OF TEDDI’S RELATIONSHIP WITH TAMRA? DO YOU THINK VICKI IS MAD TAMRA GOT ASKED BACK AND SHE DIDN’T?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]