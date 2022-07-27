Teddi Mellencamp Is Looking For Another Housewife To Do Real Housewives Of Orange County Recaps Since Tamra Judge Is Back On The Next Season

Now that the cat is officially out of the bag, Tamra Judge is gearing up for her big return to Real Housewives of Orange County. There is only one little problem. She currently hosts a podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, which covers all things Real Housewives. The two (then former) Housewives launched Two T’s In A Pod back in 2021, and it has steadily become a popular source of Housewives chatter and gossip.

Since Tamra can’t exactly cover her own show, Teddi is looking for some help. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum posted a clip of an episode to her Instagram. In the clip, she wants to know who would be a good RHOC recap replacement. Said Teddi, “Tam will be able to cover all the Housewives shows with us, except for Orange County. So my question is, who would you guys want to cohost with me to recap Orange County?”

She went on, “Like, let’s dig deep here. I don’t want it to be somebody expected. I want it somebody not tied to Tamra at all. Of course we’ll have different guest people on. But I feel like we need somebody watching [RH]OC that is completely blindsided by it. Like, ‘what is happening here?'”

Teddi elaborated in her caption, “The great news?! @tamrajudge is continuing to pod with me on @two.ts.inapod. The question for y’all is: I need someone else to come on and recap #RHOC with me. Who should it be? Give me your best ideas of someone fun, knowledgable and probably whom I haven’t pissed off recently.”

The comments lit up with fans and even a few Housewives chiming in with their suggestions. Kyle Richards suggested Brandi Glanville, as did multiple fans. Brandi herself jumped on and suggested Porsha Williams. Real Housewives of Miami star Adriana De Moura threw her hat in the ring and suggested herself. So did former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Carlos King.

Multiple commenters also proposed Vicki Gunvalson. Which not only ignored Teddi’s request for it to be someone who isn’t tied to Tamra, but also ignores the will of the people! I cannot imagine listeners being excited about having Vicki “if I die now, tell them she died sad” Gunvalson recapping any show. Another tiny, minor detail for those suggesting “The OG of The OC”….Vicki hates Teddi so much that she called her podcast boss to try and get Teddi fired.

Tamra announced her much anticipated return to RHOC on an episode of Watch What Happens Live. Surprising everyone in the studio, she walked out and told host Andy Cohen she forgot something. Tamra then picked up an orange and proclaimed, “The Judge is back, and drama is in session.”

TELL US – WHO DO YOU THINK SHOULD REPLACE TAMRA ON THE RHOC RECAPS? ARE YOU EXCITED TAMRA IS COMING BACK TO RHOC?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]