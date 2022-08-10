Kim DePaola Accuses Margaret Josephs Of Kissing Up To Teresa Giudice

Kim DePaola loves spilling the Jersey tea. The former (and I mean very former) Real Housewives of New Jersey friend of has been doing a lot of talking lately. Mainly surrounding Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. And despite my initial thoughts, some of Kim’s “insider info” ended up being true.

Last month, Kim claims that she predicted Tre was having some kind of falling out with longtime friend Dina Manzo. Which apparently was true, according to reports. The unconfirmed rumor was that Louie and Dina’s husband had it out, causing a rift between the friends.

Dina was supposed to be a bridesmaid in the wedding but instead, wasn’t even there. Instead, she spent her weekend posting cryptic memes on her social media. A shocking turn considering Dina and her husband were present when Louie popped the question to Teresa.

Now Kim D. is back with some more RHONJ tea, this time about where Margaret Josephs stands with Teresa. Marge, who spent all last season fighting with Teresa over Louie’s past, was at the wedding itself. But Kim seems to think that Marge’s newfound amends with Teresa are to stay on the show.

As reported by Heavy, Kim recently appeared on the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope. She noted, “You can not attack Teresa for too long and stay on the show so this is damage control. This is damage control as far as Teresa with Luis and Margaret as far as trying to stay on the show.”

Kim went on, “Teresa and Luis invite Margaret and her mother to the wedding because it’s being filmed, that’s why Dolores [Catania] is in the wedding, that’s why — well, Jen [Aydin] and her are real friends — and they are invited to the wedding because they want — knock it off about Luis and Margaret is kissing a– because she knows she has to do damage control and she wants to stay on the show.”

She asserted, “That’s the bottom line. Again, I’m going to say they give Teresa too much power.”

The former friend-of also speculated that Louie wants Tre to be “softer” on the upcoming season. Kim explained, “The hit was on him, not Teresa. So he’s like ‘let’s make up with Margaret’ and then Margaret got the key from the producers, lay off Luis, so it was a combination of things.”

Kim concluded, “And then as soon as Margaret knew the door was open to Teresa accepting it, she flew right in, let’s kiss a– ASAP, you understand, let’s use this moment and that’s why she was helping Teresa walk down the street and holding her hand. And all that kind of stuff, you know, they had to know the door was open, so it’s a combination of things.”

As for Marge’s side of things, she spoke out about her current relationship with Teresa last month. She told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show, “I got invited to the wedding, so things are definitely better. You know, it’s funny ’cause Teresa and I, the last year we had a very tumultuous relationship, we were very close prior to that, so I think, you know, we’ve worked through some things.”

She added, “Her and I said we are taking baby steps, but I only wanted good things for her even though she didn’t realize that at first.”

