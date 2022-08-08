Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally married her prince, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. As always, there was plenty of drama surrounding the wedding. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided not to attend the festivities.

According to Page Six, a source alleged that “there was a very tense Housewives finale filmed earlier this week.” Of course, Joe is probably still angry that Melissa was excluded from the bridal party. Originally no RHONJ co-stars were in the wedding. But in late July, Teresa reportedly added Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin.

And that may be because one of Teresa’s besties, Dina Manzo, decided to opt-out. Dina’s change of heart is surprising because she and her husband, David Cantin, were with Louie and Teresa in Porto, Heli, Greece when Louie proposed in October of 2021.

The Best of Bravo on Instagram site reported that there was a rift between Teresa and RHONJ alum Dina. “As first reported by [Deux Moi] and then [Bravo and Cocktails], I can also confirm that Teresa and Dina have recently had a falling out over Louie and Dave [Cantin],” Best of Bravo wrote. “Also, Dina was supposed to be a bridesmaid in Teresa’s upcoming wedding, but as of now, she is not even planning on attending.”

On Teresa and Louie’s wedding day, Dina posted some interesting quotes on her Instagram. Bravo Housewives on Instagram shared a photo of Dina and Teresa with the caption, “Dina Manzo recently took to Instagram to share cryptic quotes about “walking away” just hours before Teresa tied the knot with Luis Ruelas! The long-time BFF, and godmother of Teresa’s daughter, skipped the wedding and failed to share any congratulatory notes on social media. #RHONJ.”

The second slide was a screenshot of a quote that Dina posted, and it is certainly curious. “The more you let go, the more your point of attraction elevates. The more your point of attraction elevates, the more your experiences align with your most deeply rooted desires.” The quote continued, “In other words, the more you heal, the more you live. There is no more important work you can do, than the work you’re doing for yourself in this journey.”

The third slide was a screenshot of a lengthy paragraph. “And I hope you have the courage to see endings as beautiful, transformative stepping stones. I hope you have the courage to let love, and opportunity move through you like rain,” the paragraph started. It concluded with the words, “Please, I hope you have the courage to move forward. I hope you have the courage to walk away with grace.”

Those certainly aren’t positive wedding vibes. Comments By Bravo captured a screenshot of a fan questioning Dina about her words of wisdom. “Those cryptic messages in your story were a little odd, considering the timing. I hope IF there was a falling out, you work it out,” the follower stated. “That’s a long friendship to give up on.”

Dina responded, “Maybe if you followed me you would know I post those DAILY. There’s life outside of reality tv.”

So, why did Dina pull out of the wedding? Was it a rift with Teresa? Did she not want to see Dolores? Teresa didn’t invite longtime friend Dolores to her engagement party because Dina was going to be there.

As you may recall, both Dolores and Caroline Manzo, Dina’s estranged sister, wrote letters of support for Dina’s ex-husband, Tommy Manzo.

Tommy was accused of hiring a hit man to beat up Dina and her then-boyfriend, David, in 2017 during a savage home invasion. Tommy pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While Teresa said that the wedding wouldn’t be filmed for RHONJ, it was filmed by Bravo for a wedding special. Perhaps Dina didn’t want to be on camera again.

[Photo Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage]