Margaret Josephs Confirms She Was Invited To Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding

Last season on Real Housewives of New Jersey, “OG” Teresa Giudice was in her love bubble, and Margaret Josephs was all about finding a way to pop it. Margaret had questions about Teresa’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

Louie has a rather sketchy past. Teresa was “hurt and disgusted” by Margaret’s inquiries about Louie. When a weird video of Louie at a warrior camp went viral, the entire RHONJ cast had questions. I still have questions about it.

During the cast trip to Nashville, Teresa accused Margaret of feeding the blogs damaging information about Louie. Margaret called Teresa a liar, and Teresa exploded. The argument ended with Teresa clearing a table onto Margaret’s lap. As one does.

When Margaret revealed that Jennifer Aydin’s husband, Bill Aydin, had an affair years earlier, Teresa was livid. She blamed Margaret for bringing Bill’s indiscretion to light. Margaret claimed that she heard whispers about Bill’s infidelity before Jennifer joined the show. But Margaret later admitted that she regretted her actions.

And what would a wedding be without some drama? Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer accidentally shared all the details about Teresa’s wedding with the world via the internet.

Teresa’s longtime friend Dolores Catania confirmed that Teresa needed to “change” some of her original wedding plans. Of course, Teresa ordered new invitations. Teresa’s bestie, and RHONJ alum, Dina Manzo reportedly decided not to be in the wedding party, allegedly due to a falling out.

There is an unconfirmed report that Teresa added three ladies to her bridal party: Dolores, Jennifer, and a longtime family friend. I’d be salty if I were Dolores after she wasn’t invited to the engagement party because of the Dina situation.

Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga was still excluded from the wedding party. Ouch! That will probably make Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, angry all over again.

In June of 2022, when asked if her relationship with Margaret was better, Teresa replied, “Maybe, she’s on the list, what do you think right?”

Page Six reported that Margaret discussed Teresa and Louie’s upcoming wedding with host Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show. Margaret shared that she and Teresa are taking “baby steps” in healing their relationship.

“I got invited to the wedding, so things are definitely better. You know, it’s funny because Teresa and I, the last year we had a very tumultuous relationship,” Margaret explained. “We were very close prior to that, so I think, you know, we’ve worked through some things.”

According to Margaret, she “wanted good things for her” but added that Teresa “didn’t realize that at first.” Margaret continued, “Things are a lot better and Joe [Benigno] and I are going to the wedding. She even invited Marge Sr., so things are a lot better.” I’m glad that Teresa included Margaret’s mother, Marge Sr.

Is Zen Teresa back? I mean, she didn’t rage at Ramona for exposing all her wedding details. Just saying!

Unfortunately for fans, Teresa said that the wedding wouldn’t be filmed for RHONJ. Could a wedding special be in the works? Come on, Bravo! We deserve to see every time Melissa rolls her eyes during the nuptials.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]