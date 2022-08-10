Luann De Lesseps’ Most Iconic Moments

Luann De Lesseps was born to be a star and you will not convince me otherwise. The former Countess and current cabaret diva has a long, star-filled past beginning with her stint as an Italian television personality. But Luann was really born to be on Real Housewives of New York! Here are Lu’s five most iconic moments.

1) When Luann fell in the bushes

During the Season 9 RHONY cast trip to Mexico, Luann admittedly had too much to drink. No, really, I’m talking about our girl, Lu! She got so drunk she fell in the bushes while talking with Ramona Singer. It it truly one of the funniest and most joyous moments in the entire franchise. She’s an icon.

2) When she called everyone out for being uncool

On the Season 7 girls trip to Turks and Caicos, Lu did what Lu does and brought home a man. This made Heather “mama” Thomson really upset and therefore, all uncool. Who could forget Luann’s signature smoky, I-drank-too-much-last-night-voice as she asked Heather to just be cool. Seriously people, let Luann, the icon of cool, live!

3) When it was all about Tom

Lu loves men. Which is great and all but she often falls for the wrong ones. Tom D’Agostino being the worst yet. Bethenny Frankel obtained info about Tom’s cheating ways during Season 8 of RHONY and had to tell Lu what she knew. “Please don’t let it be about Tom” pleaded our girl, Lu. But she already knew upon uttering those words that it was definitely about Tom!

4) You should introduce me as The Countess

The Countess has come a long way from, well, being a Countess. Getting arrested and going to rehab will do that. But one of Luann’s greatest and cringiest moments stretches back to Season 1. In a disgusting social faux pas, Bethenny introduced Lu by her name to their driver. Lu corrected Bethenny right quick, telling Bethenny she should be addressing her by title, particularly in front of the help. Poor etiquette, Bethenny. Thankfully Lu wrote the book on class.

5) When she called out Luis Vuitton for making mistakes

Let’s keep it in Season 1 for the conclusion and talk about how Lu destroyed self-proclaimed social climber, Alex McCord. Luann put Alex in her place with a truly comedic line about how she “came in in your Herman Munster shoes,” and nothing was ever the same. Alex corrected Lu, saying they were Luis Vuitton. But Lu stood firm, saying, “even Luis Vuitton makes mistakes.” No one wonder this woman sees herself as a comedian! There is no one like Lu and she certainly deserves a spin-off with Sonja Morgan.

