Melissa Gorga Denies Real Housewives Exit Amidst Teresa Giudice Feud

The drama surrounding both Melissa Gorga and Teresa Guidice this past week has been nothing short of heated. Although both Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have yet to engage with each other publicly… the shade is real.

In case you missed it, Teresa recently tied the knot with her now husband Luis Ruelas and rumors have been swirling as it’s now clear that both Melissa and Joe Gorga skipped their sister’s wedding due to an explosive argument between the family members in front of RHONJ cameras. I know I can’t wait to see this. Although sometimes sad, Tre, Melissa, and Joe know how to make a moment happen. Insert flashback to the last Jersey reunion.

Also swirling around are the rumors that Tre and Luis sent the Gorgas a bill for ditching their big day after confirming that they would be present. If this was true, I wouldn’t be able to blame them. They are family and missing something like this due to a misunderstanding seems to be like a petty move. Petty or not, Jennifer Aydin confirmed that the newly married couple would never do something of that nature.

Recently, Melissa and Joe released a podcast episode where they spoke about their need to leave a toxic situation. Fans immediately started dissecting their statement and jumping to the conclusion that they were leaving the show. After hearing this clip initially, I didn’t think they’d be announcing they were leaving the show. Mainly because we all know the Gorga’s won’t miss an opportunity to put on for a camera… that’s a given.

Page Six reported recently that Melissa and Joe “have no plans” to leave RHONJ amid their feud with their sister Teresa. Mel even took it a step further adding on her personal Instagram, “People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I’m leaving the show,” she stated. Melissa should know well enough that if a Housewife makes a comment that sounds like they’re addressing their status on the show, people are going to talk about it.

“This is how rumors get started. I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving #RHONJ.” Melissa finishes.

Whether they leave the show or not, Teresa has given us Jersey fans a show season after season and I’m sure this upcoming season will be no different. Also, I can’t wait to see how this situation will actually play out.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]