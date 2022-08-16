Kandi Burruss Says She Hates Filming Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunions

Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur — Kandi Burruss can do it all. She’s a woman of many titles and arguably one of Bravo’s most prolific personalities. But despite her many successes, there’s one thing that is her kryptonite, and that’s the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunions. As reported by Page Six, the RHOA star revealed that she doesn’t just dislike doing the reunions. She hates them.

The ladies of Atlanta just taped their season 14 reunion, and ahead of the filming, Kandi got candid about her disdain for the experience. With 11 reunions under her belt, you’d think it would be a cakewalk for her at this point. But still, Kandi told the outlet that filming the reunions makes her stomach turn.

“I never look forward to hashing it out with any of them, to be clear, I always hate reunions,” she said ahead of taping the season 14 reunion. “For years, it makes my stomach turn whenever I go into a reunion because I hate arguing with people, and I always know that it’s going to be just complete back and forth,” she continued.

She’s not wrong, and this season won’t be any different. For months, she has been at odds with newly promoted peach Marlo Hampton, and after their explosive argument during this year’s cast trip to Jamaica, they’ll definitely have a few things to hash out at the reunion.

“The argument went way out of hand … It was very disrespectful on both parts. We both were going at each other,” Kandi said about the spat. “Marlo always says that she feels like she can go below the belt with people, and I don’t know why she feels like it’s supposed to be acceptable coming from her.”

Reflecting more on this season of RHOA, Kandi said she realized that there were a lot of women “coming for her neck.” But she wasn’t aware of it until watching the episodes back.

“They had a lot of things to say that I didn’t know that was happening when I was standing around,” she said. “They weren’t really saying some of those things, so obviously, that’s got to be addressed.”

Another thing that needs addressing at the reunion is who tried to start that rumor about Kandi performing oral sex in a locker room. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen promised Kandi that we’d get to the bottom of that mystery during the reunion. We’ll be waiting.

With a neverending fountain of drama flowing from RHOA and several other TV shows under her belt, it’s no wonder Kandi doesn’t look forward to the reunions. She’s got a lot going on. However, we have to give her props for showing up every year and not calling off sick when reunion time comes around.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK OTHER REAL HOUSEWIVES HATE FILMING REUNIONS AS MUCH AS KANDI DOES? WHO DO YOU THINK IS GOING TO BE IN THE HOT SEAT THE MOST DURING THE SEASON 14 RHOA REUNION?

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo]