Kenya Moore Slams RHOA Co-Star For Stealing NeNe Leakes’ Lines And Trying To Be NeNe; Says There Will Only Be One NeNe

Kenya Moore never minces her words — especially when talking about her costars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. With season 14 winding down, she took to Instagram live to answer fan questions and dish about what’s going down in Atlanta, and of course, she didn’t hesitate to throw some shade at her fellow peaches. Most notably, she thinks that one of her current castmates is desperately trying to be like the legendary NeNe Leakes.

The Bravo Shaderoom captured the Instagram live, and when a fan mentioned that one of the current Housewives is trying to emulate NeNe, Kenya quickly agreed.

“Yeah, I do believe that someone is trying to be like NeNe, absolutely. They’re getting all NeNe’s old lines, trying to be a NeNe,” Kenya remarked. “Even the differences I’ve had with NeNe, there will only be one NeNe.”

Now, it’s not 100% clear which one of her RHOA castmates she’s talking about here, but based on what we’ve seen so far, it’s pretty easy for fans to assume that she’s referring to NeNe’s old pal Marlo Hampton. The friend-turned-Housewife has been at the center of almost all of the drama this season, and she’s been working overtime trying to create a memorable moment.

While continuing to reflect on the shenanigans of season 14, Kenya noted that particular Housewives only argue with her to get press. Again, she didn’t mention Marlo by name, but who else could she be talking about?

“If they can successfully argue with me, it makes them relevant. They get headlines for arguing with me,” Kenya said. “They don’t get headlines for arguing with anyone else,” she noted before acknowledging that arguing with Kandi Burruss might also generate a headline or two.

And while talking about former Atlanta Housewives, another fan chimed in on Kenya’s Instagram Live, suggesting that Eva Marcille should come in and snatch Marlo’s peach for season 15. Kenya agreed that she’d love for Eva to come back, but the chances of that happening are slim to none.

“First of all, Eva doesn’t need to take anyone’s peach. She can have a peach all her own,” Kenya declared before admitting it’s unlikely to happen. “At this point, I don’t think she wants it. She’s starring in tv series. She’s doing her thing. So, It’s going to be a miracle trying to get her back, but she would make an awesome team with me and Kandi,” she continued.

Of course, Kenya wants Eva, the honorary shade assassin, on her side. We saw how Eva handled Marlo during that bus ride in season 11’s cast trip to Japan. But for now, Kenya will have to keep battling it out on her own against someone trying to be like NeNe Leakes.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]