Cynthia Bailey Says Marlo Hampton “Could Have Done A Better Job” Sharing Issues With Kandi Burruss

While she wasn’t an OG, Cynthia Bailey spent long enough on Real Housewives of Atlanta to become a cast staple. She joined in season 3 and just made her exit after season 13. In her place, RHOA added original cast member Sheree Whitfield and finally gave friend of Marlo Hampton a full time role.

While fans were thrilled to see Marlo finally get bumped upped to a bonafide housewife, Cynthia has some critiques regarding Marlo’s debut. She recently told E! News, “I will say—and I am friends with Marlo, I love Marlo and I was definitely super excited when she finally got her peach—I personally think after all these years, the thing that the fans—her fans, especially—were the most excited about was just getting to know more of Marlo and her life.”

She elaborated, “Not just the clothes, but you know, is there a man around? What’s this? What’s that? I mean, just getting to know Marlo. And I felt like that’s not what we got.” Instead, Cynthia said Marlo “ended up voicing a lot of the issues that she has” with her co-stars. Cynthia explained, “She could have done a better job of articulating exactly what her issues were, especially with Kandi [Burruss].”

The issues between Marlo and Kandi hit a fever pitch in the last few episodes, when the two went after each others’ personal lives. Cynthia mused, “Kandi is a rational, reasonable person, and I don’t think Kandi wants to have Marlo as an enemy per se. I don’t like seeing them at odds, personally, because I know Kandi is a team player. She’s been, from my experience of what I’ve seen, pretty supportive of all the ladies.”

As for her own future on Housewives, don’t hold your breath for Cynthia to return. The idea of putting her on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been floating around now that she lives in Los Angeles with husband Mike Hill. But Cynthia isn’t about to jump back into the fray.

She model and actress concluded, “I honestly would never say never, but I feel like after 11 years, I’ve never had a break from the show. I’ve never been a friend-of. This was like 11 years as a consistent full-time peach holder. And it’s a lot. I’m tired.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]