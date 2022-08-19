Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice

Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

With all the current drama surrounding the two families, things have been getting HEATED between Teresa, Luis Ruelas, Melissa, and Joe Gorga. From the missed wedding to the cryptic social media posts, the fans just want to know what exactly has been happening over in Jersey! What we do know is that something explosive took place during the last week of filming for the new season and although nothing has been confirmed yet, Housewives like Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa are teasing that this unexpected series of events will certainly play out on the show.

Well amid the ongoing drama between the two family members, other Bravolebs are jumping in on the action as well. Former RHOC Housewife Kelly Dodd gave her opinion in a comment captured by AllAboutRh on Instagram that read, “Melissa is a loser and needs to get her own life and not live off of [Teresa].” Hmm, Kelly, you may be on to something here. Although I don’t think Melissa is trying to necessarily “live” off of Tre, I do think both Mel and Joe know exactly what they’re doing. And Tre knows it too.

When you’re the last standing OG of your city, you know how this works. The newbies and even some of the vets are going to come for you… and they’re coming hard. And to me, that’s what this looks like. It seems as though Melissa and Joe are flipping the script and they know that if they fight with Tre, that’s going to bring in viewers, it’s going to spark interest, and it’s going to generate another few years of major beef between the trio, plus Louie.

I can’t say I’m not interested in watching… I am. Will it be upsetting to see them regress, maybe a little? But, hey we’re talking about real life and real connections here. The drama is inevitable. Even though we have little information regarding what led to the current fall out of the Guidices and Gorgas, from what’s been rolling out online recently, I know we’re in for a good season of RHONJ.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]