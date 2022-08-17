Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Confirm They Didn’t Receive A Bill From Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas For Skipping Their Wedding; Speak Out On Friends Who Decided To Attend

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally tied the knot with the love of her life, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, on August 6, 2022, in New Jersey. The RHONJ bride’s towering hairdo cost $10 K.

Teresa’s only sibling, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, opted not to attend the nuptials at the last minute. An insider claimed that “there was a very tense Housewives finale filmed earlier this week.” Another source alleged that Teresa was spreading rumors that would “cause drama” between Melissa and Joe.

During Teresa’s wedding weekend, Joe shaded his sister in his Instagram Stories. Joe shared a photo with Melissa and her family. “Blood doesn’t make you family,” Joe wrote over the photo.

While Louie thanked their guests for attending their wedding, Teresa gave her own shout-out. “Chosen family!” Teresa exclaimed. Subtlety isn’t one of Teresa and Joe’s talents. Just saying.

There was a cheating rumor, spread by Margaret Josephs’ former friend, Laura Marasca Jensen, that Melissa kissed actor Nick Barrotta during a night on the town in New York. This event supposedly happened years ago. In February of 2021, Laura reportedly told Teresa and her RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin the secret in hopes of landing a spot on the show.

A source shared that Joe and Melissa are “laughing about” the cheating rumor. The insider added that the couple thinks the notion of a romantic encounter between Melissa and Nick is “ridiculous” and that “[they’ve] all been friends for years.”

There was also a rumor that Teresa and Louie sent Melissa and Joe a bill for canceling last minute. Louie hopped into the comments of an Instagram post about the cringe-worthy rumor. “We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa –we are not petty. Joe and Melissa were missed,” Louie wrote.

“I just saw some wackadoo #fakenews and Teresa and Louie would NEVER be so petty #facts,” Jennifer tweeted.

Reality Blurb! reported that Melissa and Joe shot down some rumors on her Melissa Gorga on Display podcast. First, the duo addressed the bill rumor.

“That is not true, and I would probably rip it up and throw it in the garage if I did get one,” Melissa stated. “There was no bill.”

Then Melissa addressed how she felt about her RHONJ co-stars attending the celebration. Jennifer and Dolores Catania were bridesmaids in the wedding, and Margaret, Jackie Goldschneider, Danielle Cabral, and Jennifer Fessler attended.

Melissa said she was “absolutely not” upset at all with her co-stars’ decision, because she wanted “Teresa to have a beautiful day.” Melissa continued, “I wanted my friends to go and enjoy her day. I don’t come from a place of, ‘My argument is your argument.’”

She added, “I stand on my own. I stand with Joe. I was never gonna in a million years gonna expect anyone else to not go to that wedding.” That is a refreshing attitude.

“Even with everything that happened, we both will always love Teresa very much and hope that she has everything she wants now and that her girls are happy and that this is Teresa’s happily ever after,” Melissa explained.

Joe claimed that a lot of his friends didn’t want to go to the wedding when he decided to skip it. “I said, ‘Absolutely not. You go and support my sister. Please,’” Joe stated. “I’m not even gonna tell you how many didn’t wanna go. And they went,” he added.

“It [was] just sad. [But] she’s been through a lot, and I just want her happy,” Joe said.

Joe remarked that no one would strive to hurt another family “unless you’re very, very, very jealous of that person and you want to see them burn in certain ways.” The couple is keeping details of alleged “past altercations” with Louie under wraps. At least, for right now.

