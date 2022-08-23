NeNe Leakes Reveals She Got A “Mini, Professional BBL”

If you’ve been keeping up with the Real Housewives of Atlanta since its golden era, then you are more than familiar with the iconic and legendary Miss NeNe Leakes. One thing about it and two things for sure, NeNe is certain to keep it all the way real. She’s a straight shooter, no-nonsense type of girl and that’s what led fans to fall in love with her during her time on the show.

During her last season on RHOA, we got a more inside look into what NeNe was going through being a caregiver to her late husband Gregg Leakes while also trying to navigate her complicated friendships with the rest of the ladies in the group. Specifically her longtime bestie Cynthia Bailey. As NeNe so famously said herself, “I’m on a spiritual journey, and still traveling first class.”

Well, it looks like that spiritual journey is still in full force and I am here for it, NeNe. Page Six is reporting that NeNe took fans along with her during her most recent surgery stating, “I’m only looking to fixing my problem areas.” The OG Atlanta peach holder took to her Instagram stories to share that she has recently undergone surgery receiving a “professional, mini bbl”. And although her 4.2 million IG followers weren’t able to see the surgery, they did get to see NeNe up close and personal as she was prepped by the doctor and the rest of the staff before officially going under.

In some past seasons of RHOA, the reality star has been very open about her previous procedures which include both a nose job and tummy tuck. She even once said on Watch What Happens Live “I got my nose done first of all because I can and I will… and I will get it done again if I want to.” Yep, that’s the NeNe we know and love. Owning it for any and everybody.

Even though we viewers don’t need an explanation, it’s always nice to be kept in the loop by some of your favorite reality stars. Especially those that have been around since the beginning. NeNe looks like she’s getting back to a great place, and I couldn’t be happier for her.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]