Lisa Rinna Reveals She’s Been “Threatened” But She Will Tell Her “Truth” At Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion

After announcing that she would not be posting about the show on social media, I think Lisa Rinna made good on that promise for one whole day. Now she’s back to give us a preview of what to expect from her at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

As reported by Page Six, Lisa admitted on her Instagram Stories that she’s been on the receiving end of some serious social media hate. She wrote, “I have been ‘threatened’ for the past 4 months by ‘people’ basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that aren’t true and don’t exist, but guess what? Today we’re going to sit down and we are going to talk about it all.” She added, “I will tell my truth. And yes you better believe I’m gonna talk about it all.”

Now I dislike Rinna as much as the next person, but threats are never acceptable. Not for the kids of housewives. And not for the housewives themselves, even if they are adults. Rinna didn’t clarify who was threatening her, but she did allude to it being related to text messages she shared that were allegedly from Kathy Hilton.

The alleged text from Kathy read, “please not say anything we discussed.” The message continued, “Otherwise, It will make a huge scene that everyone gets dragged into. No bueano [sic]. Please it goes further than you would want to know. Silence is golden. I am staying silent.” Rinna captioned the screen grabbed texts, “threat, for sure!” Later that day, Rinna also posted a video of her dancing and wrote, “I pay them all in Dust.”

Rinna has found herself on the losing end of this season thanks to some of her social media behavior. After Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son was attacked online by bots, the whole cast rallied to support Garcelle’s family. They all reposted Bravo’s statement condemning the online trolling. But a few days later, Lisa wiped her social media clean of not only that post, but almost everything else RHOBH related. She even unfollowed most of her castmates.

Prior to that, she complained (again on Instagram) that producers didn’t give her enough airtime when she was grieving the loss of her mother. Last month, she also posted a photo of herself from her soap opera days walking a red carpet. She captioned it, “I was Lisa F–king Rinna before HW and I’ll be Lisa F–king Rinna After.”

Fans online are going wild with speculation that this is Lisa’s final season on RHOBH. But Rinna once noted that she’s like a cockroach because you can’t get rid of her. So is this all to drum up more attention before the reunion? Or is this really Rinna’s final performance?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]