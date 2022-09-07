Denise Richards “Would Be Fine Working With” Lisa Rinna If She Returned To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards only lasted two seasons on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After being brought on the show by her friend of 20 years, Lisa Rinna, Denise had a horrible sophomore season.

RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville announced that she had a sexual liaison with Denise. During the tension-filled cast trip to Rome, Denise was mercilessly slammed by the Fox Force Five for lying and refusing to admit to the hook-up. The “mean girl” group was comprised of Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne.

Denise always denied hooking up with Brandi. In fact, in February of 2022, Denise doubled down and said that if she hooked up with Brandi, she would admit it.

Last season, Garcelle Beauvais spoke out about Rinna’s treatment of Denise. Garcelle was “Team Denise Richards” all the way. “That’s really baffling to me is how come they believe Erika right out the gate and they never believed Denise?” Garcelle remarked. Amen.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in July of 2021, Garcelle hinted that Denise might be ready to return to the show. She stated that, “Somebody’s gotta go though.”

Rinna finally admitted that she “was mean” and also “was cruel” to Denise. She shared that she texted Denise to apologize.

Garcelle revealed that she invited Denise to her birthday party, but Denise was a no-show. Rinna didn’t attend because she was supporting her husband, Harry Hamlin, at an event. But she made time in her busy schedule to shade Garcelle.

Rinna shared Garcelle’s post on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Garcelle posed with friend and co-star Sheree Zampino. “Tonight we welcome @shereezampino,” Garcelle posted in the caption. “Oh and say Hi to Denise for me!” Rinna wrote over the photo with kissy face emojis. Queens of Bravo on Twitter shared the screenshot.

E! News reported that Denise discussed the possibility of returning to RHOBH on the SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live. “I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her,” Denise told host Jeff Lewis. “I never said I wouldn’t go back because of her.”

Denise confirmed that Rinna did reach out via text. “She reached out to me. She sent me a text and apologized,” Denise said. “There was also a rumor that I never responded, but I did. I responded right away.”

Even if Denise could work with Rinna on RHOBH, she “could never be close friends with her.” The actress continued, “I’ve watched a few of the last episodes and seen how she’s been and how she is on social media and I just don’t agree with it,” Denise stated. “It’s hard to be friends with someone like that.”

Rinna admitted to being “a nightmare on social media” since the death of her beloved mother, Lois Rinna. And Rinna has repeatedly come for Sutton Stracke.

Denise added, “With Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty, and she can be really nasty, so I think that’s just something to know about her being on the show.” Denise remarked that Garcelle is “for sure” her closest friend on the RHOBH cast. “I’ve gotten to know Sutton [Stracke]. I really like her a lot too,” she said. Now Sutton, Garcelle and Denise would be a formidable trio.

Denise summed up her experience on the show. “I ultimately, definitely had a good experience and I liked a lot of the women and had a lot of fun, too, but some of the women were different on camera,” she commented. “It was very strange to me.”

[Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo]