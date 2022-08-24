Frank Catania Wishes Joe Gorga Went To Teresa Guidice’s Wedding

More and more cast members from Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey are starting to speak out regarding the huge brawl that took place while filming the newest season’s finale party. What we know so far is that there was an alleged rumor that was brought up regarding Teresa Guidice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. We also know that apparently led to a big brawl between Teresa, Luis Ruelas, Melissa, and Joe Gorga. Following that, both Joe and Melissa skipped Teresa’s wedding which took place just days after.

Rumors started swirling, some of which have already been shot down by Louie, Jennifer Aydin, and others. But the one thing that has yet to be contested by the cast is that what took place was intense. Ah! We are waiting patiently for the trailer of RHONJ to drop so fans can finally get a sneak peek into what really happened. Plus, we all want to see the build-up to Tre’s big day.

Frank Catania, who basically grew up with Teresa and Joe, spoke with Page Six and shared that he wishes Tre didn’t have to walk down the aisle alone. “To see Teresa come out of the church and walk down the aisle by herself when everybody knows it should’ve been Joe next to her. … He’s the only one left, and it’s a small family,” he said.

Agreed, Frank. Both of Teresa and Joe’s parents have passed on and the siblings have stated before that they’re the only family they have left. It’s sad to see this happening. Again, we all have to wait and see what really happened before we can point any fingers and choose sides. However, these are very special moments, ones you’ll never be able to recreate and it’s unfortunate that Tre had no one to accompany her as she walked down the aisle to say “I do” to the man of her dreams.

Frank continued, “That bothered me because you can’t get that back, You’re not gonna get that back. You can’t go, ‘Oh, let’s redo it.’ You’re not gonna redo it. So that was the one thing that bothered me.” Fans have watched for years as the two siblings and Melissa try to navigate their challenging relationship. We’ve seen them go through many ups and just as many downs. However, they always manage to find a way to move forward and make it work. This time? No one is certain about the future of their family dynamic. “… I’ve spoken with Joe about it — [he and Melissa] have very strong, strong, feelings for this one. And to be honest with you, I am not optimistic on this relationship coming back together,” Frank said.

Frank and his ex-wife Dolores Catania have years of history with Tre and Joe. He said, “I’m a little bit in the middle because I’m friends with both of them. Joe would’ve liked very much if I didn’t go [to the wedding] to support him, but when I told him, ‘No, Joe, that’s not gonna happen,’ he didn’t give me a hard time at all.”

In regard to Tre’s fairytale wedding, Frank let it be known that he “had a great time” at the wedding, and “nothing — nothing” was excluded. He finished by saying, “Talk about over-the-top — it was over-the-top in every way.”

