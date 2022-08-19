Jackie Goldschneider Says Melissa and Joe Gorga Made The Right Decision Skipping Teresa Guidice’s Wedding

Another season of Real Housewives of New Jersey means more family drama between Teresa Guidice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Oh, and Joe Gorga as well. Rumors about Joe and Melissa skipping out on Tre’s fairytale wedding to Luis Ruelas last week have had Housewives fans in a frenzy. Although some of the street’s mumblings have been debunked by Luis and Jennifer Aydin themselves, the cast of RHONJ is not holding back.

Joe and Melissa took to their podcast recently to talk about “stepping away” from a toxic situation. Many viewers thought that segment meant they were leaving the show… and many were okay with it. However, if you know the Gorgas, you know they wouldn’t miss any opportunity to be in front of a Bravo camera... besides leaving their two seats empty at their sister’s wedding. From the looks of it, Teresa wasn’t too bothered by this as she made sure to give a special shoutout to her “chosen family” on her big day.

In attendance at the wedding was fellow RHONJ co-star Jackie Goldschneider and she seemed to be enjoying herself. After the history these two have had, I’m happy to see them in a better place. In fact, something else we’ve been hearing is that both Jackie and Teresa are in a much better place this coming season. Truthfully, I would be excited to see that duo. Jackie is a sharpshooter, she’s smart, and although I love, love, love Tre, I don’t think she can keep up with the former attorney in that regard.

On the other hand, the OG Jersey Housewife knows how to play the game, and she does it well. Both of these aspects together make for interesting feuds between the two… but imagine their power together. Unstoppable.

I will say, before the Gorga’s confirmed they weren’t in attendance, I was scoping the backgrounds of pictures just to make sure this rumor was right. Guess it was. And Page Six is now reporting that Jackie believes they made the right decision. “I completely understand and support them not having attended the wedding. It was the right decision for them, for sure,” she said.

Ah, I don’t know. What happened to “never go against the family”? Teresa has been very vocal on the show about making the most of the time she and her only brother have left together now that both of their parents have passed on. Despite the drama, wouldn’t you want to be there? Jackie also stated, “Knowing the lead-up to making that decision, I was not shocked at all.” Well, thanks for the little teaser there, Jack. I can’t wait to see this play out.

As far as the two families reconciling? Of course, we want to see that. The drama… yes, it’s entertaining. But ultimately, we fans want a little bit of both. Especially since there are so many people affected by the two families’ ongoing drama. But a come-together moment this soon? I don’t see that happening. Jackie finished with, “At some point, it’s so toxic that you have to walk away. I think that is the point she [Melissa] is at right now, but who knows, they always seem to go back. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the end. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s not.”

I wouldn’t be surprised either… but I really hope that’s not the case for this family. We’ve watched them go through so much together and make it to a lovely place. Sure, some drama last year and never-ending drama with Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Guidice tests their relationships, but they’ve been maintaining well, and I don’t want it to come to an end any time soon.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]